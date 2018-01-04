Food Articles that Enhance Beauty

We all understand that the food we consume has a direct impact on our overall But have you ever wondered what impact the food items we consume have on our looks, skin or beauty. What are the food items that can help an individual keep his or her skin young and healthy, hair silky, complexion radiant, figure slim and much more. Here is the list of top natural food items that are good for the skin, hair, looks and overall beauty.



Food Items to Consume to Enhance Beauty



- helps in weight loss and also in fighting acne. is also rich in antioxidants, which helps to make the skin look healthy, radiant and youthful.



- Brightly coloured berries, such as cherries and blueberries are rich in antioxidants thus they help reduce skin imperfections. also help to protect the skin from damage that gives rise to wrinkles. Citrus fruits are also rich in antioxidants and thus are good for the skin.



- is rich in oleic acid, one of the fatty acids that keep cell membranes and skin supple. In addition, contains small amounts of other essential fatty acids that fight against inflammation. Finally it contains vitamin E and polyphenols which are antioxidants that protect the skin from the damage caused by free radicals.



- Skin cells need a lot of to keep their membranes supple and receptive to nutrients which in turn keeps them healthy. The minimum amount of that one needs to drink in a day to keep the skin healthy and hydrated is around two litres. If an individual spends much of his time outdoors or if he sweats profusely, he should drink more.



- are good for both the skin and the hairs. They provide radiance to the skin and strength to hairs. Tomato is one food article that is good to enhance beauty both when consumed and when used as face pack or a face scrub.



- is rich in antioxidants and minerals such as selenium. It is believed that has anti-aging properties and minerals contained in help maintain the of skin, hair and nails.



Food Items to Use as Masks and Scrubs to Enhance Beauty



Pineapple - Pineapple is full of vital enzymes and hence when used as a scrub it will provide excellent results along with required physical exfoliation of the skin.



- is excellent to moisturize the skin and treat skin irritations caused due to eczema or acne. The creamy nature of this fruit which is also rich in vegetable fats is both pleasant and beneficial for the skin.



- when used as a facial mask has soothing properties, it also helps fight acne and redness of the skin.



- Adding a cup of powder in the bath can help moisturizing the skin. Also the lactic acid it contains has exfoliating properties. Although it’s recommended that one rinses well with clean afterwards.



- has moisturizing properties, thus place slices of on the skin for instant glowing and



- is believed to have healing and nourishing properties. Thus it is used for pimples, stretch marks, sunburns and other burns. It is also very nourishing for the hairs.



- The fruit is rich in silicone and potassium thus is very good for the skin and hair. It is used as a mask both in its peeled and unpeeled forms.



- Lactic acid contained in can act as an exfoliator on the skin, it is used as a gentle scrub or mask. It also has moisturizing and soothing properties.

