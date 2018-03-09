Natural Treatment for Seasonal Allergies

People who suffer from generally see a spike in episode during sessional changes. One of the most common amongst all seasonal is the seasonal allergic rhinitis, which is caused due to pollens. An individual suffering from may experience issues such as flowing eyes, repeated sneezing, headaches and itchy skin. is also known as hay fever. Mentioned below are few natural remedies can be an effective aid to fight the inflammatory mechanism of



Chamomile Tea - Herbal tea made using Chamomile flowers is well known for its effectiveness against headaches. Boil a bowl of water and add 1 tablespoon of chamomile flowers. Let infuse 10 minutes and drink up to 2 bowls per day after meals.



Tarragon Essential Oil - The essential oil of tarragon is a powerful antispasmodic; it also has digestive properties and helps to fight against the bloating. The oil also helps in case of respiratory and repeated sneezing. With the thumb, apply 1 drop to the palate or breathe a few seconds in an open bottle.



Ribwort Plantain - is also known as plantago lanceolata, it is an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory plant very useful for the respiratory tract. It calms inflammation of the throat and mouth thanks to molecules called mucilages, which swell on contact with water and form a kind of softening gel. It also helps relieve conjunctivitis. Boil 1 tablespoon in a cup of simmering water and let it infuse for 10 minutes. Drink 2 to 3 cups a day, before the meals.



Floral Elixir of Crab Apple - has a purifying effect on the body and is also beneficial for the immune system. Mix in a little water 4 drops of elixir and drink 4 times a day. The said remedy is not recommended for children, pregnant women and individuals who are in alcohol withdrawal phase.



Homeopathy - has been found to be effective in case of allergy. For relief the trick is to use very dilute concentrations of the allergens involved. Thus place under tongue 5 granules each of Pollens (15 CH), Apis mellifica (9 CH) and Histamine lung (15 CH) both in morning and evening.



Glycerine macerate of blackcurrant buds - The have the same effects as a classic antihistamine. One can buy the same at organic shops or pharmacies. Dilute in a little water 5 drops and consume 3 times a day.



Desmodium - is known for its regenerative properties especially for the liver. Chinese medicine highly recommends usage of especially to prevent allergy problems. Boil 1 tablespoon for 5 minutes in a bowl of water and let infuse 10 minutes. Drink 1 cup before each meal.



Blue Tansy (Tanacetum annuum) Essential Oil - Blue Tansy Essential Oil is a powerful antihistamine. Swallow 1 to 2 drops of this essential oil mixed with a little honey, 2 to 3 times a day for 7 days. One may also apply 1 to 2 drops of pure essential oil locally on an inflammation or a rash. Remember to wash your hands before and after handling. The remedy is not recommended to be used in case of pregnant and breastfeeding women and also children.





