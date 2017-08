Typically, the more a country spends on health care, the longer its people live. The US, which spends the most on health care, bucks that trend. Compared to the 35 countries in the Organization for and Development, the US life expectancy of 78.8 years ranks 27th (Japan is at rank 1 with 83.9 years).

Here is a look:



It has the fourth highest infant mortality rate, the sixth highest maternal mortality rate and the ninth highest likelihood of dying at a younger age from a host of ailments, including cardiovascular disease and cancer.