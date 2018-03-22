JUST IN
Data privacy row: Mozilla suspends advertising on Facebook's platform

Facebook took years to clamp down on data harvesting: Former staffer
Facebook, Google warn Singapore against new laws to combat fake news

The Singapore government has denied it is trying to restrict free speech

Internet giants Facebook and Google on Thursday warned Singapore against introducing new laws to combat “fake news”, saying that existing legislation is adequate to address the problem. Their warnings were made to a parliamentary committee which is examining possible measures, including legislation, to tackle false online information which the government says could threaten national security. Executives from Facebook, Google and Twitter appeared before the committee Thursday, and are among scores of experts, academics and activists called to testify over eight days. The financial hub is among several countries looking at legislation to rein in fake news but critics have cautioned this could be used to curb free speech.

The Singapore government has denied it is trying to restrict free speech. In a submission given to the committee before testifying, Alvin Tan, Facebook's head of public policy in Southeast Asia, said: "We do not believe that legislation is the best approach to addressing the issue... Singapore already has a variety of existing laws and regulations which address hate speech, defamation and the spreading of false news.”

First Published: Thu, March 22 2018. 22:20 IST

