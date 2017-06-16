India 60th most-innovative globally: GII rankings

has moved up six places to the 60th spot among 130 nations on the (GII) 2017, emerging as the top-ranked economy in central and south

It highlighted the continual improvement of in terms of investment, tertiary education, quality of its publications and universities, its ICT services exports and innovation clusters. Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, the US and UK retained their top spots as the most-innovative countries.

The index, co-authored by Cornell University, INSEAD and World Intellectual Property Organisation, shows India’s rise as an emerging innovation centre in Asia, although the country ranks far behind China which occupied the 22nd spot.