Maryland school shooting: Student injures 2, dies in gunfight; top updates

The Great Mills shooting incident in Maryland comes about five weeks after a shooting at a Florida high school left 14 students dead

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Maryland
Maryland (Photo: https://twitter.com/nbcwashington)

A 17-year-old male student shot two other students at Great High School in Maryland on Tuesday, in eastern United States (US), but the event was quickly “contained”, officials said. The shooter was killed in gunfight and the injured were immediately rushed to a local hospital. According to local sheriff's office, a male student opened fire at a girl in the hallway shortly after school started, injuring another male student in the process. Other students of the school were evacuated to another school to be reunited with their parents. School principal Jake Heibel had warned of a shooting threat weeks before the incident, but concluded that the threat was "not substantiated" after investigation. It is unclear whether the threat was linked to the actual shooting. Great Mills High School is located about a 90-minute drive southeast of the US capital Washington DC. St Mary's County Public Schools said on its website that the law enforcement was on the scene. "It happened really quickly, right after school started" after 8:00 am (1200 GMT), Jonathan Freese, a student at the school, told CNN. "The police came and responded really quickly," Freese said. "They had a lot of officers respond. Right now, the police are going through classrooms," he said. "Soon we are going to be escorted from the school." Earlier this week, thousands of students across the US walked out of their schools to call for action against gun violence precisely one month post the Florida shooting which claimed 17 lives. Here are the top 10 updates of the Maryland school shooting: 1. 17-year-old gunman killed: The shooter was killed in gunfight with a school resource officer who was alerted to the shooting by students and staff, but the sheriff's office has yet to determine whether the gunman killed himself or was killed by the safety officer. St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron said the resource officer and the gunman each fired a round of bullets after engagement, but the officer ended the threat. The incident occurred at the Great High School highway just before classes began. BREAKING: Sheriff confirms student shooter is dead after attack inside Maryland high school.

— The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2018 2. One victim in critical condition: "There has been a shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down, the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene," St. Mary's County Public Schools said. Both victims have been transferred to a local hospital, Cameron said, adding that the girl was in critical condition while the male student was in stable condition. ALSO READ: US school shooting: Attacker injures several people at Maryland school 3. Three possible injured: St. Mary's County public information office Andrew Ponti had said that at least three people were injured in the shooting incident. "It's unclear if the shooter was among the injured," he had said. 4. Students shaken up: Mollie Davis, who identified herself on Twitter as a student at Great Mills, posted a series of tweets about the shooting.

First Published: Wed, March 21 2018. 07:20 IST

