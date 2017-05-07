Russia blocks WeChat

Russia’s telecoms watchdog has blocked China’s WeChat, the app developed by Holdings. Access has been restricted since May 4, according to information posted on the Russian regulator’s website.

Since its launch in 2011, has become China’s most popular mobile platform. Russian media quoted the regulator Roskomnadzor, which was not immediately available for comment on Saturday, as saying the access was restricted after refused to provide contact information for the regulator’s register. said it was checking the status and was in talks with the relevant authorities. In Russia, Mail.ru’s VKontakte, Facebook’s WhatsApp and Rakuten’s Viber were the most popular mobile messaging applications last year.