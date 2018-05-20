IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK: Punjab need big win today to qualify for playoffs

In the 56th (last round-robin match) of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune. KXIP will face the uphill task of not only pulling the rug from under the feet of formidable Chennai Super Kings but also boosting their net run rate in today’s IPL match to salvage any hopes of sneaking into the playoffs.

Kings XI Punjab had started with a string of wins before going off the boil. Currently placed at the seventh position with 12 points at Vivo IPL points table , Kings XI still have a slender chance of making it to the playoff. It has been a story of individual brilliance for KXIP who have failed to click as a team. Only KL Rahul (652 runs) has been scoring runs in a heap but none of the other batsmen have played to their potential on a consistent basis. Kings XI Punjab had come agonisingly close in securing a win against Mumbai Indians in their last outing before a last-minute slip saw the defending champions seal the contest by three runs in the last over. Chris Gayle played some superb knocks early in but he has looked inconsistent. Among others, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Marcus Stonis, Mayank Agarwal and Yuvraj Singh -- all have failed to score runs when it mattered. Among bowlers, only Andrew Tye (24 wickets) has delivered along with injured rookie Afghan leggie Mujeeb Ur Rahman, which has hurt the side's chances. If they have do the improbable, R Ashwin's side would need a better show from their bowlers and batsmen alike in today’s IPL match.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings, have already qualified for the play-off but they would be eager for a top-two finish. Handed a reality check by an out-of-reckoning Delhi Daredevils, Chennai will be looking to plug the gaps before they take on Kings XI Punjab in today’s IPL match. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai are sitting in second spot with 16 points and a victory would pilot CSK into the top two and a place in Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on May 22. However, last night's 34-run defeat against a bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils has exposed the weakness of two-time champions CSK and they need to quickly regroup. For Chennai, Ambati Rayadu (585 runs) has been brilliant throughout as he has delivered wherever he was asked to bat - as opener or at number 4. He and experienced Australian campaigner Shane Watson (438 runs) will have to give the Southern outfit a solid start. The tournament has seen some vintage innings from Dhoni (430 runs), who has reminded his critics that he has not past his prime. His role will be crucial in today’s IPL match when CSK play their last game at their adopted home venue the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Others like Suresh Raina, who failed with the bat last night, West Indian Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja will also need to chip in. The return of pacer Deepak Chahar from injury has bolstered CSK's bowling attack that will also depend on Shardul Thakur and the experienced spin duo of Harbhajan Singh and Jadeja to stop in-form Rahul and Gayle from taking the game away.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing 11 probables for today’s IPL match: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, David Wiley or Lungi Ngidi





R Ashwin, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary, Marcus Stoinis or Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj SinghChennai Super Kings have an in-form batting line-up. There are only ten batsmen with an aggregate of 400 runs or more in IPL 2018 and three of those batsmen are from Chennai Super Kings. Suresh Raina has hit form recently (315 runs). MS Dhoni has been sensational in his role as finisher and the CSK skipper, who has predominantly batted at 4 or 5, has now been not out in the last five innings. Deepak Chahar has become an invaluable asset for CSK and the 25-year old has been sensational, particularly with the new ball. In three of the 8 matches he has played in, the pacer from Agra has finished with an economy rate under five. Dwayne Bravo’s expertise in the death overs is a huge asset for CSK.

Kings XI Punjab players who might have an impact in today’s IPL match (CSK vs KXIP): KL Rahul, who began the season smashing the fastest-ever half-century, has since shown he the temperament to bat long too and in three of his last five innings, Rahul has batted to the end twice and till the 19th over. While Chris Gayle – is the one other batsman capable of causing substantial damage with the bat and he did performed brilliantly in first few games but has gone off the boil in recent times. If KXIP are to make an improbable last minute dash to the playoffs, the two openers will have to come up with an extraordinary performance like they did against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Andrew Tye, the Purple Cap holder, is KXIP’s best bowler. The Australian has been used sparingly in the early overs and is generally brought on late in the innings. Tye’s numbers in the death overs are outstanding; he has 13 wickets and an economy rate of 7.81 when bowling in the last five overs of the innings. Mujeeb ur Rahman – KXIP’s second-highest wicket-taker – is an invaluable asset; KXIP have missed him in the last couple of games after the young lad took a blow to his bowling hand. It will be a big boost for KXIP if the Afghanistan spinner has recovered – particularly given CSK’s struggles against spin.

Our middle-order hasn't fired as expected, admits KXIP coach Brad Hodge: Kings XI Punjab need a huge win to make it to the playoffs and their head coach Brad Hodge admitted that the team's middle order hasn't fired as expected and relied on only a couple of bowlers. Kings XI Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, had a great start to the tournament but slumped after that. They narrowly lost to Mumbai Indians by three runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. They need a thumping win against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to make it to the last four and they are also dependent on other results. "I think this competition is extremely tough to win consistently over a long period of time. We are a new team with a new captain and we have learnt a lot from lessons of success and failure. "I think realistically, our middle order hasn't fired as much we would have expected and we are too reliant on a couple of bowlers who have kept us in the game," Hodge told reporters on the eve of the team's crucial clash against the Chennai Super Kings. Hodge also admitted that the team was not consistent in the cash-rich tournament.

What Suresh Raina said about aged team tag given to Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Suresh Raina has quashed talks about Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being an 'aged team' in Indian Premier League, as he on Thursday said experience is also an equally important characteristic and cited team's performance in the league, wherein they qualified for playoffs for the record ninth time on Tuesday. "People have been saying that our team is quite aged, but you need experience. All credit goes to Dhoni as you can see he is playing freely. In the IPL, he has shown that he can still play very well despite being 35-36," Raina told ANI. Currently, CSK has players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh, who all are over 34 years old. In fact, Tahir is touching 40. In regard to the tournament, wherein the CSK has qualified for the playoffs, Raina said the job is still half done as their main aim is to clinch the IPL trophy again. "Nobody remembers the runner-up. Everybody looks up to the winner. If we win this time, then the harsh memories of the finals that we lost in previous editions of IPL will go away," said Raina, who was here to launch a store of a sports shoe company. Out of the eight IPL editions, they have played, the yellow brigade has reached finals six times, but only twice they have managed to win the coveted trophy.

Ambati Rayudu can play both pacers and spinners equally well, says Dhoni: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni today heaped praise on Ambati Rayudu for helping his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match with an unbeaten century, saying he's someone who can score runs equally well against both pacers and spinners. Opener Rayudu smashed his maiden IPL century, a 100 not out which he made from 62 balls with the help of seven fours and seven sixes as CSK chased down the target of 180 with one over to spare. "Even before IPL started I had to make space for Rayudu, because he is somebody I rate him very highly. He can play both the fast bowlers and spinners very well. Most teams look to exploit the opener with spin bowling. He is someone who doesn't look like a big hitter but almost clears the field every time he plays the big shot," Dhoni said after his side beat the Sunrisers by eight wickets. Dhoni was, however, surprised that ball did not swing much when his side batted. "I thought the ball will swing more in the second half than what it did for us. The swing was not there, that was a surprise. We got off to a good start. Watson and Rayudu hit boundaries whenever there was an opportunity. Otherwise, 180 against SRH would have been a tough chase," Dhoni said.

The team head to head ahead of today’s IPL match between (CSK vs KXIP):



Overall:

Matches – 18, Chennai Super Kings won – 10, Kings XI Punjab won – 8

