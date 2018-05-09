IPL 2018, MI vs KKR: Mumbai threat looms large as Kolkata up against odds

In the 41st match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Rohit Sharma-led (MI) will take on (KKR) led by Dinesh Karthik at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Back in the mix riding consecutive victories, a buoyant will cross swords with an erratic for a second time in a space of three days in IPL today’s match. Recovering from a slow start, defending champions MI recorded back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab and KKR to jump to fifth spot (8 points from 10 games) in the Vivo IPL points table. KKR, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, winning five and losing an equal number of matches.

KKR have an onerous task at hand as they need to defy history against Mumbai Indians, who have won 17 of the 21 matches against the across 11 seasons -- the most wins for an IPL team against any opponent. Their 13-run defeat at the Wankhede on May 6 stretched their losing streak to seven matches and 1125 days -- KKR's last win over was way back on April 8, 2015. While the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR have not managed to string together consistent performances, MI led by India's limited-over Vice Captain Rohit Sharma have looked like a team on a mission to turn the tide in their favour at the end of the

Mumbai Indians were on the verge of falling by the wayside after losing most of the starting matches in the last over before they managed to pull through in the previous two games. While against Kings XI Punjab it was a Rohit and Krunal Pandya blitz that kept them alive in the competition, a challenging 181/4 coupled with well-directed short balls during KKR's chase helped MI stay afloat and stake a claim for a playoffs berth. KKR looked like getting away with the points at various junctures of the match but planned short deliveries from the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan at the start and Hardik Pandya towards the end helped MI pick up wickets at regular intervals as well as break crucial partnerships. Given the role of an opening batsman, Suryakumar Yadav has been a revelation for MI and will to continue the same in IPL today’s match, scoring as many as four half centuries in 10 matches. The 27-year-old former KKR player is MI's highest run-getter amassing 399 at 39.90. One concern for Rohit would be MI's middle order which continued to struggle against KKR and had it not been for Hardik's innovative shots at the end, they would have not managed to post 181 despite getting off to an explosive start. MI also lack depth in bowling and Robin Uthappa almost exposed that in the previous match of

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders were not at full strength against MI at Wankhede, with young pacer Shivam Mavi's injured finger joining the team's long list of injuries in It remains to be seen whether Mavi, an U-19 World Cup winner, plays in IPL today’s match. Otherwise KKR might again opt for little-known Prasidh Krishna who made his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians. Led by West Indian mystery spinner Sunil Narine, KKR's spin battery will again be the key with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leggie Piyush Chawla expected to choke the opposition. Karthik has been very consistent with the bat and he would want his other batters to stand up and be counted. Nitish Rana has been in fine touch for the Kolkata Knight Riders from the outset while Andre Russell has played a few devastating knocks. Young Shubman Gill, who was sent in to open the batting along with Lynn against MI, could again get the opportunity.

Mumbai Indians (MI) playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, JP Duminy, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan



Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing 11 probables: Dinesh Karthik, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Andre Russell, Prasidh Krishna or Shivam Mavi



Suryakumar is the only batsmen who played well in every game for Mumbai Indians (MI) and made a significant contribution. MI management will look forward to him to keep his going. Ishan Kishan too played some wonderful innings in the first few games of IPL 2018 but failed to continue his form and he must contribute with bat in IPL today’s match. Rohit Sharma returns to his favourite venue outside of home and will be desperate to get cracking with the bat. At the Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma scored a hundred on Test debut, scored a double hundred in the Ranji Trophy, scored a world record 264 in an ODI against Sri Lanka, and his maiden IPL hundred. While in the bolwing department all will depend on how Krunal Pandya and Mayank Markande bowl on a slow pitch of Eden Gardens. After a rusty start of the 1PL 2018, Jasprit Bumrah looked in great control in the previous match while Pandya has improved his death bowling skills.

Kolkata Knight Riders players who might make an impact in IPL today’s match (MI vs KKR): Kolkata Knight Riders are back to their den and so Sunil Narine who proved himself as an integral part of KKR scheme of things. He set the tone for KKR in bowling and batting as well and it will be interesting to see what Narine had in his armour for IPL today’s match. Alongside Narine, his opening partner Chris Lynn too looked good while KKR middle get an extra strength after Nitish Rana got fit. The spin trio of KKR — Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, and Piyush Chawla — will to look to make maximum damage to Mumbai Indians batting order. But the inconsistent performance by Andre Russell is a major worry for KKR.

What Duminy said about Hardik Pandya's all-round skill: Heaping praise on India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy on Tuesday termed the Baroda all-rounder as "pressure-moment" player during the business end of the IPL 2018. "Those are type of players that we need especially at this time of the tournament where you kind of refer to them as pressure players or pressure moments (player) and you like those pressure moment players to step up and execute their skills to the best of their abibilty," South African Duminy told reporters on the eve of the game. "He has been exceptional to watch. I have played against him a few times and now I have the opportunity to play with him. He is an exceptional talent and one of those characters that back himself in pressure moments," the 34-year-old added.

What Rohit Sharma said about the Mumbai playing 11: With two back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, batsman Rohit Sharma says he is looking at a good campaign in the Twenty20 cricket championship this time too, especially with the "mixed bag" of veterans and young blood. "... We have a mixed bag of both T20 veterans and young-blood talent in the team. With this combination of experience and energy, I am confident that we are looking at a good series," Rohit told IANS when asked about his take on Australian paceman Pat Cummins's back injury and how he sees the chances of his team in IPL with a weakened bowling attack.

Have stopped practicing batting, says Hardik Pandya: Soon after his Man-of-the-Match effort in Mumbai Indians' crucial win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League today, all-rounder Hardik Pandya said he has stopped practising batting. Pandya notched up a 20-ball 35 not out in MI's match-winning total of 181 at the Wankhede Stadium before capturing 2 for 19 to snatch the purple cap by becoming the leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps to his credit. "I am not doing anything (different). It is just that someday it comes off. I have stopped practising (batting). I am someone who thinks differently. I am actually just being positive. It's all about one hit, to be honest. You score one six and all of a sudden the momentum shifts and everything changes," Pandya said when asked about his batting.

KKR have a strong core for next 5-7 years, says Uthappa: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vice Captain Robin Uthappa feels that the team now has a strong core group of players who can deliver for the next 5-7 years. "I think we have got a side that can hold strong core for the next 5-7 years easily," Uthappa told KKR's official website on the eve of their Indian Premier League (IPL) away tie against Mumbai Indians. "So for me, I think that is commendable to have that kind of side. It's commendable to have decision maker to have such setup," he added talking about KKR having a young set of players this time and miminal squad.

Narine has done better in bowling than batting in IPL 2018, says Uthappa: Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Robin Uthappa has praised the all-round skills of his team-mate Sunil Narine but said that the West Indian has been doing better in the bowling department in IPL 2018. Sunil (Narine) is someone who is always enjoyed batting, someone who's always been a batsman who can bowl than a bowler. But what he bowled and what he does with his bowling skill is that his batting got overshadowed," Uthappa said. Narine has picked up 10 wickets from nine games and also has contributed with the bat amassing 193 runs with highest score of 50. "So he (Narine) could always bat, open the innings. We saw that he can utilise the powerplay so well with the way he bats. And having someone like me at number three also makes it easier for the team and the management also to make that decision that if a wicket falls quickly, then you have another opening batsman going in," said Uthappa.

The team head to head ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (MI vs KKR)



Overall:

Matches – 22, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 5, Mumbai Indians won – 17



At the Eden Gardens:

Matches – 8, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 2, Mumbai Indians won – 6

with agencies input