IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Sunrisers invite Bangalore to bat, Bhuvi misses out

In the 51st match of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2018), Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Captian Virat Kohli has led the team from the front and that resulted in two victories for RCB. After defeating Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab in back to back matches, RCB seems like a rejuvenated unit, while SRH have been the team to beat this season, having won nine matches out of 12. RCB are still struggling at the second last position on the table, while SRH are on top of the VIVO IPL points table with 18 points. Here are the squads for both the teams:

playing XI for today's match: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel (W), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

playing XI for today's match: Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami (W), Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Virat Kohli's RCB has survived the tough season, having lost seven of its 12 matches so far but the recent turnaround has given brith hopes of a possible shot at the playoffs berth provided some other results go RCB's way. RCB is overtly dependant on Virat and South African star performer A B De Villiers. Both of them combined have scored nearly half of RCB's total runs this season but the side needs bigger contributions from the likes of Moeen Ali and Corey Anderson.

SRH, on the other hand, depend quite a lot on opener Shikhar Dhawan (369 runs) and skipper Kane Williamson (544 runs) for inspiration. Williamson has been an exemplary leader, who would look to consolidate the team's top spot and ensure a top-two finish at the end of the round-robin stage. Apart from Dhawan and Williamson, Yusuf Pathan (186), Manish Pandey (189) and Shakib-Al-Hasan (166) have also chipped in at crunch situations for SRH.

But what has been truly outstanding for SRH is their diverse bowling attack. The bowlers, led by India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8), have been terrific.

Here are a few things to know about the vs Royal Challengers Banglore (SRH vs RCB) match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Banglore, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:

How RCB decimated KXIP by 10 wickets in the previous match: In the 48th match of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL) defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Deviating from the usual, RCB's success was marked by a bowling attack that derailed Punjab's inning. After decimating Punjab's inning to just 89 runs, RCB had captain Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel wreaking havoc on opposition bowlers. With this defeat, KXIP slipped to 5th position on the VIVO IPL points table.

How SRH again lost to CSK: In the 46th match of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, Chennai Super Kings won the match against and remained in the second spot in the VIVO IPL points table. Rayudu continued his top form and smashed a brilliant century that enabled the team to reach the target of 180 runs. The usual formidable bowling attack from Hyderabad looked pale today and much of that goes to the wicket condition. Despite the win, there was no change in the position of the teams on the VIVO IPL points table.