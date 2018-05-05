IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: On home ground, Hyderabad look to cement playoff berth

In the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Daredevils at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. A young Delhi Daredevils batsmen, striving hard to keep themselves in the race for a play-off berth, will be facing a stern test as they play against the formidable bowling attack of hosts Sunrsiers Hyderabad in today’s IPL match. Delhi Daredevils are currently placed at 7th position on the Vivo IPL points table, with just three wins in the nine games. With five more matches remaining this season, the Daredevils cannot afford to slip any further if they wish to make it to the four-team playoffs.

But having suffered a string of losses under Gautam Gambhir, who stepped down as captain on his own, the DD looked in a much better shape under young Shreyas Iyer's leadership. have a reason to smile after they got back to winning ways, beating fellow laggards Rajasthan Royals in their last game at Ferozshah Kotla ground. Young turk Prithvi Shaw, skipper Iyer himself and have mainly been spearheading the batting unit, but the Delhi outfit would also want its foreign recruits Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell to fire. And if that happens, they would definitely give any bowling side some reasons to worry. Among bowlers, Trent Boult has been among wickets for Daredevils, claiming 13 scalps so far. He has been impressive in death overs, too. The likes of Avesh Khan, Liam Plunkett and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, though, need to do more.

On the other hand, are sitting at the top of the Vivo IPL points table with 12 points from eight games. Sunrisers' journey has been a fairytale one so far this season, with their bowling unit turning out to be a revelation, having defended abysmally low scores on a few occasions. The Hyderabad side boasts probably the best bowling attack in the ongoing season of IPL, comprising Siddharth Kaul, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Basil Thampi, besides all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Nabi and Yusuf Pathan.

In their last game at home, SRH bundled out formidable Kings XI Punjab for just 119 in 19.2 overs while defending a target of 132. In another instance, on April 29, while defending a modest target of 152 the Hyderabad bowlers halted Rajasthan Royals' chase at 140 in 20 overs. The most heartening about SRH's bowling show is that they have produced some brilliant performances despite missing the services of star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the past few matches. But captain expects Bhuvneshwar to be fit for today’s IPL match. Though the team lost its regular captain David Warner in the wake of the infamous ball tampering row, its new skipper Williamson has stepped up and consistently delivered the goods for the side. While Williamson emerged as the batting mainstay, SRH would hope its other batsmen, including Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan, to also deliver in the remaining games.

SRH head coach Tom Moody said, having done the tough work, the team is now focused to finish on a good note. "Business end of the tournament is where we want to be playing our best cricket. We feel we can still improve in all three departments," Moody said here yesterday.

SRH playing 11 probable: Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Wriddiman Saha or Shreevats Goswami, Siddhartha Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi or Bhuvneswar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan.

(DD) playing 11 probable: (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Vijay Shankar, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, , Liam Plunkett,



Here are a few things to know before the vs (SRH vs DD) match to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:



Delhi Daredevils batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against SRH: wowed during his knocked of 62 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The 18-year old played a few strokes which elicited comparisons with some of the legends. There is no doubting the talent or his ability and in today’s match, Shaw will be up against several experienced players and will be tested thoroughly. is the Delhi Daredevils’ top run-getter this season. With half-centuries in each of his last three innings, Shreyas - now Delhi Daredevils captain - will expect to extend that streak further and lead by example.

Delhi Daredevils bowlers to look forward to today: Trent Boult’s bowled brilliantly in the for DD and the Kiwi pacer is DD’s top wicket-taker in IPL 2018, and DD will need him to return to his wicket-taking ways. Delhi Daredevils will want him to prise out a few early wickets. Avesh Khan has impressed with his pace and ability to generate bounce, and he must keep his performance intact to win matches for Delhi Daredevils.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen who will might make an impact in today’s match against DD: Shikhar Dhawan, SRH’s biggest match-winner, has had two quiet innings since returning to the team after recovering from the blow he took this his left elbow. The left-hander has been in outstanding form this season and SRH need him to set the tempo at the top. Skipper has been striking it well too – and like Sanju Samson, he too has relied a lot on timing and on finding the gaps; the Kiwi batsman is his team’s top run-getter, and he will look at leading by example yet again.

bowlers to look forward to today: has a dream bowling attack – every bowler in the team has contributed to the team’s cause when handed the ball. Barring the two matches against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, the Sunrisers bowlers have picked up at least 8 opposition wickets in each of their remaining five matches. If he returns to the XI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the spearhead of the attack, while Rashid Khan can be expected to test the Royals middle-order – largely comprising overseas players – with his bagful of tricks.

I am not thinking about India squad, focus on IPL as of now, says Pant: Rishabh Pant's individual brilliance has not gone unnoticed in Delhi Daredevils' stuttering campaign in the ongoing IPL but the young wicket-keeper batsman says he doesn't want to think about a potential India call-up based on this performance. Pant has been Daredevils' batting mainstay this season with three half-centuries and two near-fifty contributions. Asked if this consistent show will help him secure an India jersey, Pant said, "I am not thinking about that. I am just playing IPL right now, just trying it do well in every game for the side." Pant said his side has succeeded in curtailing the mistakes and that has been the key to its revival. They have now jumped from eight to sixth in the points table and remain in Play-offs race. "Everything is fine from our side. There are small things, we are making mistakes in every match that did not happen this time and we won the match."



We are looking at improvement and not perfection, says Williamson: Perched atop the points table, they have so far relished a stupendous performance in the IPL and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson says all they have tried to do is take "small steps forward" for improvement than chase perfection. "It's been improving and that's what we want to continue. We want to continue that trend of improvement. Small steps forward rather than us looking for perfect performances," Williamson said.

Williamson hopes Bhuvneshwar gets fit for DD clash: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson today hoped that pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be fit for their next IPL game against Delhi Daredevils on May 5. "We have had a few of days off now and obviously, he missed a couple of games. I don't think it was a serious injury, but something he did need to give rest... Hopefully, he will be fine by next game," he told reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event. Kumar missed the last couple of games of SRH owing to a back problem. Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Delhi Daredevils in their next game on May 5.

Here is how DD and SRH compare head to head in IPL matches played so far:



Overall



Matches played: 10

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 6

Delhi Daredevils won: 4

