Women hooked to IPL 2018: Female viewership up 18%, average watch time 7%

With women accounting for 40 per cent of its total viewership this season, Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) has proved that it continues to be popular with both genders. Compared with last year, IPL’s in the first four weeks of the tournament has grown 18 per cent, and its impressions have grown from 606 million in 2017 to 717.4 million. Impressions refers to the number of people watching the tournament at any given point via live telecast.

The average time spent by women watching the tournament has also grown – from 31.07 minutes in 2017 to 33.09 minutes now, an increase of seven per cent.

The top markets for this year remain the same as last year – Maharashtra, and Karnataka, in that order. The viewership is, however, more heavily skewed towards the urban markets this season. Fifty-nine per cent of the is coming from urban markets this season, against 56 per cent in 2017.