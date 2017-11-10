Job openings at TCS 2017 - 2018

As a brand, is a multinational information technology service that offers business and consulting solutions to companies across the globe. has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.



Where to apply

You can log on to their official website to apply.



Open positions with TCS

Here are the details of the various types of that are open with



QA engineer

ASE

System architect

Business analyst

Project manager

Fresher

Technical sales engineer

Trainee engineer

Linux programmer

Informatica jobs

Sharepoint consultant

Implementation engineer

Team leader vacancies

OBIEE consultant

Embedded systems engineer

.Net developer vacancies

iOS developer

SalesForce admin

SAP developer (ABAP, FICO, MM)

UI UX designer

Oracle developer

Angular JS developer

Software engineer

Trainee

Ruby on Rails jobs

QTP

Node JS developer

Web methods vacancies

HTML, CSS, JavaScript openings

Big Data jobs

Android developer

Sterling integrator

Java developer vacancies

Cloud solutions architect

Selenium

CMS programmers

ASP.Net recruitment

C, C++ developer jobs

Deployment and maintenance engineer

Network engineer

System engineer

Python developer

Hadoop jobs

SE

PHP developer job openings

SEO expert

Portfolio manager

Data scientists

Digital marketing

Mobile engineers

Process owner

Cyber security professionals

Server administrator

Business analyst

Software tester openings

Cloud architects

Web developer jobs

SQL programmer

CA

AJAX developer

Technical support

Technical sales engineer

Application programmer

Online aptitude written test (consists of 30 questions and 1 essay writing) Technical interview HR interview and manager round

Only entry level engineers can apply for the at

You should be open to work in different shifts.

Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.

You must have strong communication skills.

You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.

If you have applied to in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.

SSC mark sheet

HSC or diploma mark sheet

Mark sheets of all years of your graduation as well as post-graduation

Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.

Your current photograph

Your updated resume

was found in the year 1968 by a division of the Tata Sons Limited.

The headquarters of is situated in Mumbai, India.

They have offices in 46 countries across the world.

is a subsidiary of the Tata Group.

In terms of world ranking, it is the 10 th largest provider of IT services as per the revenue.

largest provider of IT services as per the revenue. It is one of the largest Indian companies in terms of market capitalization (worth $80 billion).

As of now, ranks amongst the Big 4 most valuable IT services brands around the world.

It is the first Indian company that was mentioned in the Forbes World’s Most Innovative Companies ranking, ranked at number 64.'

The at consists of the following three rounds:For the job openings at listed above, here is a list of the criteria:While it is not very clearly mentioned about what you have to carry for the interview, it would be ideal to carry the following basic in their carry the original copy as well as a number of photocopies.Before you apply for the company, here are a few things you should know about as a brand.