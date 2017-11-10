Job openings at TCS 2017 - 2018

-
As a brand, TCS is a multinational information technology service that offers business and consulting solutions to companies across the globe. TCS has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.
Where to apply
You can log on to their official website to apply.
Open positions with TCS
Here are the details of the various types of jobs that are open with TCS.
- QA engineer
- ASE
- System architect
- Business analyst
- Project manager
- Fresher
- Technical sales engineer
- Trainee engineer
- Linux programmer
- Informatica jobs
- Sharepoint consultant
- Implementation engineer
- Team leader vacancies
- OBIEE consultant
- Embedded systems engineer
- .Net developer vacancies
- iOS developer
- SalesForce admin
- SAP developer (ABAP, FICO, MM)
- UI UX designer
- Oracle developer
- Angular JS developer
- Software engineer
- Trainee
- Ruby on Rails jobs
- QTP
- Node JS developer
- Web methods vacancies
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript openings
- Big Data jobs
- Android developer
- Sterling integrator
- Java developer vacancies
- Cloud solutions architect
- Selenium
- CMS programmers
- ASP.Net recruitment
- C, C++ developer jobs
- Deployment and maintenance engineer
- Network engineer
- System engineer
- Python developer
- Hadoop jobs
- SE
- PHP developer job openings
- SEO expert
- Portfolio manager
- Data scientists
- Digital marketing
- Mobile engineers
- Process owner
- Cyber security professionals
- Server administrator
- Business analyst
- Software tester openings
- Cloud architects
- Web developer jobs
- SQL programmer
- CA
- AJAX developer
- Technical support
- Technical sales engineer
- Application programmer
The selection process at TCS consists of the following three rounds:
- Online aptitude written test (consists of 30 questions and 1 essay writing)
- Technical interview
- HR interview and manager round
For the job openings at TCS listed above, here is a list of the eligibility criteria:
- Only entry level engineers can apply for the jobs at TCS.
- You should be open to work in different shifts.
- Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.
- You must have strong communication skills.
- You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.
- If you have applied to TCS in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.
While it is not very clearly mentioned about what paperwork you have to carry for the interview, it would be ideal to carry the following basic documents in their carry the original copy as well as a number of photocopies.
- SSC mark sheet
- HSC or diploma mark sheet
- Mark sheets of all years of your graduation as well as post-graduation
- Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.
- Your current photograph
- Your updated resume
Before you apply for the company, here are a few things you should know about TCS as a brand.
- TCS was found in the year 1968 by a division of the Tata Sons Limited.
- The headquarters of TCS is situated in Mumbai, India.
- They have offices in 46 countries across the world.
- TCS is a subsidiary of the Tata Group.
- In terms of world ranking, it is the 10th largest provider of IT services as per the revenue.
- It is one of the largest Indian companies in terms of market capitalization (worth $80 billion).
- As of now, TCS ranks amongst the Big 4 most valuable IT services brands around the world.
- It is the first Indian company that was mentioned in the Forbes World’s Most Innovative Companies ranking, ranked at number 64.'