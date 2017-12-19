2017: A record breaking year for the domestic MF Industry

India's mutual fund industry witnessed an incredible journey in 2017.

The sector, crowded with over 40 players, added as much as assets in a single year as it could manage during the first two decades of its existence. The year saw the industry break previous records it had set during the 2006-07 Bull Run. The total assets under management (AUM) hit historic highs, investor count rose climbed new peak and inflows through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route saw huge improvement. The total AUM rose 40 per cent or Rs 6.3 lakh crore, to Rs 23 lakh crore at the end of ...