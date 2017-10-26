5 non-A group stocks zoom over 100% in October; Sanwaria Consumer up 167%

Company 29/09/2017 LTP % chg Group Shree Ganesh Bio 92.67 286.95 210 XD Avon Lifesciences 4.51 13.32 195 XT Polo Queen Ind. 30.45 83.20 173 XD Sanwaria Consum. 7.39 19.76 167 B Shiva Granito 11.10 26.60 140 M LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 11:48 AM

Sanwaria Consumer, Shree Ganesh Biotech (India), Avon Lifesciences, and are five of the non-A group stocks that saw their market value zoom in the range of 140% to 210%, so far in the month of October.Except which in B group and featured in the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the remaining four stocks trading under XD, XT and M segment on the BSE.rallied 167% from Rs 7.39 to Rs 19.76 so far in the current month. Thus far in the current calendar year 2017, it zoomed 697% from Rs 2.48, as compared to 24% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.“The current price increase started after declaration of Q2FY17-18 results on October 3, 2017 and can be seen as re-rating of the company by market after change of name and peer group from solvent extraction company to FMCG food products company,” (formerly Sanwaria Agro Oils) said on clarification on increase in price of security across exchange.The company had reported three-fold jumped in its net profit at Rs 21.04 crore in July-September, 2017 quarter. It had profit of Rs 6.59 crore in the same quarter last year.had surpassed its entire previous fiscal net profit of Rs 43.97 crore during the first half (April-September) of current financial year. It reported profit of Rs 44.69 crore for H1FY18, against Rs 17.43 crore in H1FY17.Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) like City Of New York Group Trust, Florida Retirement System – Acadian Asset Management, Morgan Stanley (France) S.A. and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) have collectively bought 1.1 million equity shares or 0.15% stake in Sanwaria Consumer, the company said on October 18, 2017.Shree Ganesh Biotech (India), the top gainer among these five stocks, sky rocketed by more than 200% thus far in the current month. The stock zoomed 210% from Rs 92.67 to Rs 286.95 today.Presently, the Company is engaged in production of paddy & potato as high grade seeds for using in agricultural product. These seeds are sold to the whole sellers in the states of West Bengal and Bihar.As a part of Exchange's role towards ensuring market integrity, BSE said it is continuously looking for further strengthening of the market regulation framework particularly in respect of securities of companies that are only listed/traded at BSE, considering their specific characteristics such as large number of companies, low to moderate market capitalization, lower contribution to overall trading turnover and relatively higher attention required to be devoted to these securities by the Exchange, from a regulatory due diligence and monitoring standpoint.It is therefore decided to classify equity securities of companies that are only listed/traded at BSE and satisfy certain parameters into separate sub-segments called "XC", "XD" and "XT". At the time of review any securities falling in Trade-for-Trade segment ('DT' or 'T' groups) are classified under "XT" sub-segment, the exchange said at its website.