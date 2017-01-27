56 stocks surge over 50% in one month

Total 56 stocks mainly from the BSE non-A group category have rallied over 50% each in past one month after a sharp rally in equity market.Of these, 5 stocks – Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation, Bharatiya Global Infomedia, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, Niraj Cement and Manaksia Industries have seen their market value more than doubled during the period.Lumax Industries, Jubilant Industries, Bhushan Steel, LT Foods, Zuari Agro Chemicals, RPP Infra Projects and Prakash Industries are among 13 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index which rallied more than 50% in past one month.At 02:36 pm; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was trading 1% higher at 13,123, rallied 12% since December 27, 2016. On comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap index up 11%, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gain 6.5% during the period.Typically, most companies in the non-A group are not very liquid counters, with little or no institutional participation. Also, a lot of companies have been put in some of the buckets due to a history of non-compliance with the rules.Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation zoomed 190% to Rs 109.75 from Rs 37.85. The stock of non-banking finance company (NBFC) has locked in upper circuit for the 36 straight trading sessions. It appreciated by 442% from Rs 20.25 on December 8, 2016.North Eastern Carrying Corporation soared 118% to Rs 81.70 from Rs 37.50. The logistic firm on January 24 announced that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 400 crore from Tata Steel for transportation of raw materials. The company has 250 plus branches across India and operational set ups in Bhutan and Bangladesh.Both these stocks are trading under "T" group which represents securities which are settled on a trade-to-trade basis as a surveillance measure. In 'T' segment no speculative trading is allowed and delivery of shares and payment of consideration amount are mandatory.Niraj Cement Structurals too appreciated over 100% to Rs 35, also its 52-week high on the BSE. The company said the committee on January 25, 2017 has issued and allotted 15 million convertible warrants at a price of Rs 16 per warrant to the allottees, entitling them for the subscription of equivalent number of equity shares of Rs 10 each.LT Foods, the company engaged in the manufacture and sale of rice under the brand DAAWAT, rallied 56% to Rs 414 on expectation of higher realisations due to lower production volume and stable global demand.The basmati rice industry is expecting a rebound in second half of financial year 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal with demand driven improvement in realisation and low inventory prices, rating agency ICRA said in a recent report.surged 50% from Rs 737 to Rs 1,107. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,180 after the auto ancillary company announced capital expenditure (capex) plan of upto Rs 100 crore.The board has approved a capital expenditure plan upto Rs 100 crore (rounded off) to be done over a period of 12 months for expanding existing manufacturing facilities in Sanand and future expansion for supply of automotive lighting products to its customers, the company said in a statement.