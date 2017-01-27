56 stocks surge over 50% in one month

TRENDING ON BS
MFs file papers with Sebi for 10 new offerings in Jan
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Total 56 stocks mainly from the BSE non-A group category have rallied over 50% each in past one month after a sharp rally in equity market.

Of these, 5 stocks – Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation, Bharatiya Global Infomedia, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, Niraj Cement and Manaksia Industries have seen their market value more than doubled during the period.


Lumax Industries, Jubilant Industries, Bhushan Steel, LT Foods, Zuari Agro Chemicals, RPP Infra Projects and Prakash Industries are among 13 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index which rallied more than 50% in past one month.

At 02:36 pm; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was trading 1% higher at 13,123, rallied 12% since December 27, 2016. On comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap index up 11%, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gain 6.5% during the period.

Typically, most companies in the non-A group are not very liquid counters, with little or no institutional participation.  Also, a lot of companies have been put in some of the buckets due to a history of non-compliance with the rules.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation zoomed 190% to Rs 109.75 from Rs 37.85. The stock of non-banking finance company (NBFC) has locked in upper circuit for the 36 straight trading sessions. It appreciated by 442% from Rs 20.25 on December 8, 2016.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation soared 118% to Rs 81.70 from Rs 37.50. The logistic firm on January 24 announced that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 400 crore from Tata Steel for transportation of raw materials. The company has 250 plus branches across India and operational set ups in Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Both these stocks are trading under "T" group which represents securities which are settled on a trade-to-trade basis as a surveillance measure. In 'T' segment no speculative trading is allowed and delivery of shares and payment of consideration amount are mandatory.

Niraj Cement Structurals too appreciated over 100% to Rs 35, also its 52-week high on the BSE. The company said the committee on January 25, 2017 has issued and allotted 15 million convertible warrants at a price of Rs 16 per warrant to the allottees, entitling them for the subscription of equivalent number of equity shares of Rs 10 each.

LT Foods, the company engaged in the manufacture and sale of rice under the brand DAAWAT, rallied 56% to Rs 414 on expectation of higher realisations due to lower production volume and stable global demand.

The basmati rice industry is expecting a rebound in second half of financial year 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal with demand driven improvement in realisation and low inventory prices, rating agency ICRA said in a recent report.

Lumax Industries surged 50% from Rs 737 to Rs 1,107. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,180 after the auto ancillary company announced capital expenditure (capex) plan of upto Rs 100 crore.

The board has approved a capital expenditure plan upto Rs 100 crore (rounded off) to be done over a period of 12 months for expanding existing manufacturing facilities in Sanand and future expansion for supply of automotive lighting products to its customers, the company said in a statement.

COMPANY LATEST 1-MONTH BEFORE GAIN(%) VOLUME *
MAHA RASHTRA APX 109.75 37.85 189.96 13616
BHARATIYA GLOB. 21.40 8.33 156.90 144248
NORTH EASTN.CAR. 81.70 37.50 117.87 276024
NIRAJ CEMENT 34.70 17.05 103.52 141111
MANAKSIA INDUS. 27.32 13.46 102.97 13023
SHARP INDIA 111.00 58.30 90.39 184789
SANKHYA INFOTECH 49.10 26.75 83.55 59581
FAZE THREE 95.75 53.00 80.66 590
REMSONS INDS. 84.20 48.85 72.36 36859
UNIVERSAL CABLES 118.10 68.55 72.28 88882
JYOTI RESINS 154.00 90.00 71.11 28048
GODAWARI POWER 98.20 57.50 70.78 63570
PANCHMAHAL STEEL 36.80 21.55 70.77 110930
ASSOC. STONE IND 36.70 21.70 69.12 632853
HISAR MET.INDS. 40.35 24.00 68.13 825
SRS 7.45 4.44 67.79 3416582
CEREBRA INTEGR. 39.35 23.50 67.45 142907
RADHE DEVELOP. 28.70 17.20 66.86 2535
HIND.MOTORS 11.40 6.84 66.67 2151253
CAPTAIN PIPES 92.00 55.50 65.77 1500
SHIVKRUPA MACHIN 57.60 34.75 65.76 285639
MOHIT INDS. 45.10 27.30 65.20 54956
OIL COUNTRY 59.15 36.10 63.85 156288
UTTAM SUG.MILLS 76.65 47.15 62.57 16730
ELECTROSTEEL ST. 5.20 3.22 61.49 1074034
DIAMOND POWER 47.50 29.45 61.29 117262
NAG. AGRICHEM 34.55 21.50 60.70 527995
TIRUPATI SARJAN 21.60 13.45 60.59 8893
SHRI KESHAV 133.25 83.00 60.54 1080
I T D C 281.10 175.55 60.13 14138
DUKE OFFSHORE 119.00 74.50 59.73 2974
ALUFLUORIDE 43.15 27.10 59.23 19592
YUKEN INDIA 609.15 383.05 59.03 871
RPP INFRA PROJ. 312.75 196.70 59.00 25095
DHABRIYA POLY. 135.00 85.00 58.82 5000
DRA CONSULTANTS 56.10 35.75 56.92 10000
ASYA INFOSOFT 60.65 38.70 56.72 40855
ATLAS CYCLES 520.00 332.15 56.56 14618
PRAKASH INDS. 70.15 44.85 56.41 406324
L T FOODS 413.50 264.55 56.30 60702
DALMIA BHARAT 192.15 123.00 56.22 105243
F A C T 35.80 22.95 55.99 70733
VIPUL LTD 85.70 55.20 55.25 312871
LAWRESHWAR POLY. 48.95 31.55 55.15 59356
RAMA PHOSPHATES 91.25 59.10 54.40 5688
STEELCO GUJARAT 7.95 5.15 54.37 20511
ZUARI AGRO CHEM. 343.95 223.75 53.72 81505
OCL IRON & STEEL 7.35 4.82 52.49 740617
BHARAT WIRE 115.35 75.70 52.38 166215
INTL. PUMPS 28.15 18.64 51.02 3047
BHUSHAN STEEL 59.95 39.75 50.82 660838
JUBILANT INDS. 384.25 255.05 50.66 16913
SUPREME INFRA. 108.30 71.95 50.52 4557
LUMAX INDS. 1106.95 736.85 50.23 29317
SANWARIA AGRO 7.35 4.90 50.00 96614
MALWA COTTON SPG 7.65 5.10 50.00 8453

