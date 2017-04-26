TRENDING ON BS
Allcargo Logistics rallies 10% after block deal

Around 15% of total equity of Allcargo Logistics changed hands via block deal on BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Allcargo Logistics rallied 10% to Rs 198.30 on BSE after nearly 15% of total equity of the company exchanged hands via block deal on the counter.

At 09:30 am; around 36.91 million equity shares representing 15.02% of total equity of Allcargo Logistics have changed hands on the counter, the BSE data shows.


The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

As of March 31, 2017, Blackstone Gpv Capital Partners Mauritius V-A Ltd was held 10.89 million or 4.44% stake in logistics firm.

Acacia Partners, LP, Acacia Institutional Partners, LP, Acacia Conservation Fund LP, Government Pension Fund Global and Acacia Banyan Partners held stake in the range of 1% to 2%, the shareholding pattern data shows.

At 10:15 am; the stock was up 9.4% at Rs 197 on BSE as compared to 0.44% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 43.18 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.

