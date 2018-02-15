Aster DM Healthcare's Rs 9.8-billion IPO gets lukewarm response

Aster DM Healthcare's Rs 9.8-billion initial public offering (IPO) garnered just 1.33 times subscription.
The high net worth individual (HNI) portion of the IPO was subscribed only 60 per cent, institutional investor portion saw 2.14 times subscription and retail portion was subscribed 1.33 times as on 5 pm.The price band for the IPO is Rs 180 to Rs 190 per share. Aster DM is a private healthcare service provider which operates a chain of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in India and the West Asia. aster chart
