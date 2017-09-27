BHEL, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Forge to turn ex-bonus on Thursday

-
ALSO READBHEL, Bharat Forge and two others announce bonus shares today Bharat Electronics surges 6% to hit record high Derivative Strategy on Bharat Forge by HDFC Securities Reliance Industries to turn ex-bonus on Thursday; stock extends gains Defence stocks gain on heavy volumes; Reliance Defence advances over 7%
-
BEL has fixed Friday, the 29th September, 2017, while BHEL and Bharat Forge have fixed September 30, 2017 as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders to receive bonus shares.
On August 10, 2017, the board of directors of these companies had announced issuing bonus shares to their shareholders.
BEL had declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 (one bonus share for every 10 shares held). BHEL recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratios of 1:2 (one bonus equity share for every two existing equity share held), while Bharat Forge recommended bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (One bonus share for every share held).
|Bonus Ratio
|Company
|10/08/2017
|26/09/2017
|% chg
|LTP
|% chg
|Held
|Give
|Bharat Forge
|1142.25
|1274.25
|11.56
|1206.90
|-5.29
|1
|1
|Bharat Electron
|171.00
|182.25
|6.58
|176.90
|-2.94
|10
|1
|B H E L
|126.45
|127.55
|0.87
|124.05
|-2.74
|2
|1
|Sensex
|31531.33
|31599.76
|0.22
|31114.05
|-1.54
|LTP: Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 03:17 PM
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU