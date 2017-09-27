BHEL, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Forge to turn ex-bonus on Thursday

Bonus Ratio Company 10/08/2017 26/09/2017 % chg LTP % chg Held Give Bharat Forge 1142.25 1274.25 11.56 1206.90 -5.29 1 1 Bharat Electron 171.00 182.25 6.58 176.90 -2.94 10 1 B H E L 126.45 127.55 0.87 124.05 -2.74 2 1 Sensex 31531.33 31599.76 0.22 31114.05 -1.54 LTP: Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 03:17 PM

Shares of three companies – Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), (BEL) and – will turn at their respective ratios on Thursday, September 28, 2017.BEL has fixed Friday, the 29th September, 2017, while and have fixed September 30, 2017 as the to determine the eligible shareholders to receive bonus shares.On August 10, 2017, the board of directors of these companies had announced issuing bonus shares to their shareholders.BEL had declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 (one bonus share for every 10 shares held). recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratios of 1:2 (one bonus equity share for every two existing equity share held), while recommended bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (One bonus share for every share held).