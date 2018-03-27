Bond yields shed over 20 bps on lower govt borrowing in H1

-
The yield on 10-year Government of India bonds fell by over 20 basis points in early morning trading on lower market borrowings in the first half of next fiscal. The lower bond yields will also mean relief for bank as the pressure from Mark to Market (MTM) valuation will subside for 2017-18. At present yield on 10 year benchmark (7.17 per cent 2028) was 7.38 per cent, according to Clearing Corporation of India data. On Monday, the yields were closed above 7.60 per cent. ICICI Bank in its early morning report said the borrowing figures were lower than the markets had expected, which could, in turn offer some relief in the near-term. The government has announced that gross borrowing for H1 FY2019 shall be pegged at Rs 2.88 trillion, which is about 52 per cent of the gross borrowing budgeted for FY2019 (Rs 5.55 trillion).
This has been a considerable positive surprise, given that this metric usually ranges from 60-65 per cent in other fiscal years.Bond dealers said that positive sentiment will prevail for some time. However, given the liquidity deficit and inflation pressure, yields may inch up from current levels. The liquidity is also in deficit and state government borrowing calendar will also have bearing on bond yields.
