Bond yields shed over 20 bps on lower govt borrowing in H1

The yield on 10-year fell by over 20 basis points in early morning trading on lower market borrowings in the first half of next fiscal. The lower bond yields will also mean relief for bank as the pressure from Mark to Market (MTM) valuation will subside for 2017-18. At present yield on 10 year benchmark (7.17 per cent 2028) was 7.38 per cent, according to Clearing Corporation of India data. On Monday, the yields were closed above 7.60 per cent. in its early morning report said the borrowing figures were lower than the had expected, which could, in turn offer some relief in the near-term. The government has announced that gross borrowing for H1 FY2019 shall be pegged at Rs 2.88 trillion, which is about 52 per cent of the gross borrowing budgeted for FY2019 (Rs 5.55 trillion).

This has been a considerable positive surprise, given that this metric usually ranges from 60-65 per cent in other fiscal years.