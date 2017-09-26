JUST IN
D-Mart hits new high; shares surge 9% in weak market on heavy volumes
Business Standard

BSE-500 underperforms Sensex in last five sessions; 45 stocks tank over 10%

The Sensex lost 2.4% in the last five sessions beginning September 19, while the BSE-500 underperformed to slip 3.5% during the same period

Aprajita Sharma  |  New Delhi 

bull market, rise, rally, sensex, share

The selling spree continued on Dalal Street amid weak domestic and global cues. As the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 shed over 2% in the last five sessions, there were at least 45 stocks on the BSE-500 that tanked over 10% during the same period.    

The Sensex lost 2.4% in the last five sessions beginning September 19, while the BSE-500 underperformed to slip 3.5% during the same period, data available with database AceEquity showed.    

Among individual stocks from the BSE-500 pack, Infibeam Incorporation, Indiabulls Real Estate, Jai Corp, Himachal Futuristic Communications, Indiabulls Ventures, and Religare Enterprises tanked between 15% and 22%. 

Strides Shasun, Reliance Naval and Engineering, ACC, DHFL, BEML and NIIT shed between 10% and 13%.

On Tuesday, the BSE-500 was down marginally, while the Sensex dipped 170 points or 0.5% to 31,455 in intraday trade. 

Experts belive the fall in individual stocks is not stock-specific but occurred on account of a broader sell-off in the markets triggered by an expected economic stimulus, which could have increased the fiscal deficit of the country, while the geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula also weighed. 

  Stock price (Rs)   
Company Name 19-Sep-17 25-Sep-17 % change 
Infibeam Incorporation  154.45 119.60 -22.56
Indiabulls Real Estate  253.55 200.65 -20.86
Jai Corp  132.80 107.95 -18.71
Himachal Futuristic Communications 34.20 27.95 -18.27
Indiabulls Ventures 268.60 220.15 -18.03
Religare Enterprises 44.90 37.95 -15.47
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation 609.85 525.00 -13.91
BEML 1933.00 1676.20 -13.28
NIIT 113.20 98.40 -13.07
Indo Count Industries  118.05 102.75 -12.96
Central Bank Of India 89.00 77.60 -12.80
The Lakshmi Vilas Bank 170.05 148.40 -12.73
Hindustan Construction Company 37.90 33.10 -12.66
DLF 190.95 166.95 -12.56
Coffee Day Enterprises 242.00 212.45 -12.21
The India Cements 190.10 167.65 -11.80
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals 145.80 128.60 -11.79
Jyothy Laboratories 431.15 380.40 -11.77
Jindal Steel & Power 151.90 134.20 -11.65
Schneider Electric Infrastructure 143.60 126.95 -11.59
Welspun Corp 140.95 124.65 -11.56
Housing Development & Infrastructure 63.05 55.80 -11.49
Manappuram Finance 108.35 96.20 -11.21
HCL Infosystems 52.85 46.95 -11.16
Swan Energy 157.30 139.75 -11.15
Info Edge (India) 1135.35 1009.35 -11.09
Tata Sponge Iron 940.10 836.30 -11.04
TV18 Broadcast 43.90 39.10 -10.93
Adani Enterprises 130.90 116.65 -10.88
Magma Fincorp 182.90 163.05 -10.85
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) 190.00 169.40 -10.84
Arvind 410.45 366.15 -10.79
Astra Microwave Products Ltd. 139.25 124.45 -10.62
Vijaya Bank 62.10 55.55 -10.54
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. 571.85 511.90 -10.48
Jet Airways (India) Ltd. 556.25 498.15 -10.44
Den Networks Ltd. 94.60 84.75 -10.41
Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. 280.65 251.45 -10.40
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. 726.95 651.50 -10.37
Can Fin Homes Ltd. 2879.90 2584.90 -10.24
Kwality Ltd. 117.15 105.15 -10.24
Asahi India Glass Ltd. 413.00 370.70 -10.24
ACC Ltd. 1816.35 1631.65 -10.16
Reliance Naval  and Engineering Ltd. 59.00 53.05 -10.08
Strides Shasun Ltd. 1008.15 906.95 -10.03
       
Source: ACeEquity       

First Published: Tue, September 26 2017. 12:52 IST

