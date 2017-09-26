BSE-500 underperforms Sensex in last five sessions; 45 stocks tank over 10%

The selling spree continued on Dalal Street amid weak domestic and global cues. As the S&P BSE and the Nifty50 shed over 2% in the last five sessions, there were at least 45 stocks on the that tanked over 10% during the same period.

The lost 2.4% in the last five sessions beginning September 19, while the underperformed to slip 3.5% during the same period, data available with database AceEquity showed.

Among individual stocks from the pack, Infibeam Incorporation, Indiabulls Real Estate, Jai Corp, Himachal Futuristic Communications, Indiabulls Ventures, and Religare Enterprises tanked between 15% and 22%.

Strides Shasun, Reliance Naval and Engineering, ACC, DHFL, and shed between 10% and 13%.

On Tuesday, the was down marginally, while the dipped 170 points or 0.5% to 31,455 in intraday trade.