BSE-500 underperforms Sensex in last five sessions; 45 stocks tank over 10%

|Stock price (Rs)
|Company Name
|19-Sep-17
|25-Sep-17
|% change
|Infibeam Incorporation
|154.45
|119.60
|-22.56
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|253.55
|200.65
|-20.86
|Jai Corp
|132.80
|107.95
|-18.71
|Himachal Futuristic Communications
|34.20
|27.95
|-18.27
|Indiabulls Ventures
|268.60
|220.15
|-18.03
|Religare Enterprises
|44.90
|37.95
|-15.47
|Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
|609.85
|525.00
|-13.91
|BEML
|1933.00
|1676.20
|-13.28
|NIIT
|113.20
|98.40
|-13.07
|Indo Count Industries
|118.05
|102.75
|-12.96
|Central Bank Of India
|89.00
|77.60
|-12.80
|The Lakshmi Vilas Bank
|170.05
|148.40
|-12.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|37.90
|33.10
|-12.66
|DLF
|190.95
|166.95
|-12.56
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|242.00
|212.45
|-12.21
|The India Cements
|190.10
|167.65
|-11.80
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|145.80
|128.60
|-11.79
|Jyothy Laboratories
|431.15
|380.40
|-11.77
|Jindal Steel & Power
|151.90
|134.20
|-11.65
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|143.60
|126.95
|-11.59
|Welspun Corp
|140.95
|124.65
|-11.56
|Housing Development & Infrastructure
|63.05
|55.80
|-11.49
|Manappuram Finance
|108.35
|96.20
|-11.21
|HCL Infosystems
|52.85
|46.95
|-11.16
|Swan Energy
|157.30
|139.75
|-11.15
|Info Edge (India)
|1135.35
|1009.35
|-11.09
|Tata Sponge Iron
|940.10
|836.30
|-11.04
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.90
|39.10
|-10.93
|Adani Enterprises
|130.90
|116.65
|-10.88
|Magma Fincorp
|182.90
|163.05
|-10.85
|Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
|190.00
|169.40
|-10.84
|Arvind
|410.45
|366.15
|-10.79
|Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
|139.25
|124.45
|-10.62
|Vijaya Bank
|62.10
|55.55
|-10.54
|Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.
|571.85
|511.90
|-10.48
|Jet Airways (India) Ltd.
|556.25
|498.15
|-10.44
|Den Networks Ltd.
|94.60
|84.75
|-10.41
|Prestige Estate Projects Ltd.
|280.65
|251.45
|-10.40
|Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
|726.95
|651.50
|-10.37
|Can Fin Homes Ltd.
|2879.90
|2584.90
|-10.24
|Kwality Ltd.
|117.15
|105.15
|-10.24
|Asahi India Glass Ltd.
|413.00
|370.70
|-10.24
|ACC Ltd.
|1816.35
|1631.65
|-10.16
|Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd.
|59.00
|53.05
|-10.08
|Strides Shasun Ltd.
|1008.15
|906.95
|-10.03
|Source: ACeEquity
