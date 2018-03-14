BSE looks to collaborate with MSCI to bring its India index to GIFT

The country's premier bourse is looking to collaborate with index provider for a licensing arrangement to trade India Index futures on BSE's India at the Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City.

The talks come in the backdrop of Indian exchanges deciding to stop licensing their indices and securities to overseas bourses, a move criticized by overseas entities including MSCI, among others.

The talks are at a nascent stage and it will be a while before the two entities hammer out the details of any licensing arrangement, said sources. " has begun talks with but nothing has materialised yet," said a person familiar with the matter.

A tie-up could help the to shore up derivatives volumes at INX India, and gain a healthy edge over rival NSE. " today have about $5 billion open position on India index globally, and this can potentially be brought to India through the City." The cumulative turnover on the India INX since inception is about $10 billion.

An email sent to went unanswered. did not immediately respond to the queries sent to it.

At present, the India Index futures is traded on ICE, Eurex and SGX exchanges. Trades on these indices will cease by August following Indian exchanges' decision to stop licensing their indices and securities to overseas bourses, according to sources.

"This is a potential fallout of the decision of and NSE to stop data sharing with international exchanges," said Rajesh Gandhi, partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells. "If is successful in getting India indices to INX, it can certainly boost volumes on The government has taken various steps in the form of regulatory and tax relaxations to encourage trading in and this will provide a platform for trading international indices on "

" will benefit as India index is the second most popular index with Indian stocks as underlying after SGX Nifty," said a person from a foreign brokerage, on condition of anonymity.

The India Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid-cap segments of the Indian market. With 79 constituents, the index covers about 85 per cent of the Indian equity universe.

The index is based on the Global Investable Indexes (GIMI) methodology and is reviewed quarterly in February, May, August and November. During the May and November semi-annual index reviews, the index is rebalanced and the large and mid-capitalization cut-off points are recalculated.

As on February 28, 2018, India index gave returns annualised 10-year returns of 7.03 per cent compared with 8.13 per cent for Emerging and 6.53 per cent for BRIC.

India INX is the wholly owned subsidiary of and kickstarted operations in January 2017 and provides a common platform for equities, currencies, commodities and fixed income.

The government has already announced several concessions for IFSC investors, including exemption from paying the securities transaction tax, commodities transaction tax and stamp duty. Any income earned by FPIs from trading on the IFSC will be regarded as capital gains and will be exempt from tax from April 1. The Union Budget also announced a unified regulator for IFSC.