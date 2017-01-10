BSE's India INX: 10 things to know about our 1st international exchange

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and MoS Arjunram Meghwal at the inaugural function of BSE INDIAINX (India International Exchange) in Gandhinagar (Photo: Yasin D)

Prime Minister on Monday sounded the inaugural bell of BSE's first international exchange, the 'India International Exchange (India INX)', at the Gujarat International Finance-Tec (GIFT) City in Gandhinagar. ( Read more

The is located in the country's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), which is located in GIFT City. The is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ltd is expected to start trading middle of this month.

Ten things to know about India INX:

1) World's fastest international exchange: will be the fastest international exchange in the world in terms of order response time, with a median trade speed of four microseconds. This is better than BSE's domestic exchange at Mumbai, which has a order response time of six microseconds. In comparison, the second fastest international exchange at Singapore has an order response time of 60 microseconds.

2) In step with the rest of the world: at will be open for trading for 22 hours every day. The exchange will open for trading activity daily at 4 am when exchanges in Japan open, and close at 2 am when exchanges in the US close.

3) Investments set for coming years: will be investing around Rs 500 crore in the international exchange over the next three years

4) Many of its employees are relocating from Mumbai: will begin operations with 100 employees, most of whom have relocated from Mumbai, apart from local and foreign personnel.

5) What can it trade in: The exchange can trade securities and products other than Indian rupees. The securities and products that could be traded on the are: equity shares of companies incorporated outside India, depository receipts, debt securities, currency and interest rate derivatives, index based derivatives, commodity derivatives and such other securities that may be allowed.

6) Only derivative products for now: It will offer only derivative products – in equity, currency and commodities – for the first six months at least. This has been described as the first phase by Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.

7) More instruments to follow: During the second phase, it shall offer depository receipts and bonds. The second phase is likely to take six months to one year for implementation.

8) People want in: As many as 250 trading members, including commodity brokers as well as brokers settled overseas, have expressed interest to function at India INX.

9) Robust security: Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan has said that a robust risk management system is in place to prevent market manipulation and money laundering.

10) Mock trading commenced last year: and the India Clearing Corporation have commenced mock trading from India INX's data centre at from December 17, 2016.