Cadila Healthcare up 7% on USFDA approval for antipsychotic drug

-
ALSO READCadila Healthcare hits record high on USFDA approval for Levofloxacin Cadila Healthcare at new high on getting EIR from USFDA for Baddi facility Cadila Healthcare hits new high on USFDA approval for new drug Cadila Healthcare says Changodar plant has got no USFDA observation USFDA audit finds no flaws in Cadila Healthcare Moraiya unit
-
Ziprasidone, an antipsychotic medication, is used to treat schizophrenia and the manic symptoms of bipolar disorder (manic depression).
“Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Ziprasidone Hydrochloride Capsules in strength of 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg and 80 mg,” Cadila Healthcare said in a press release.
The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.
The group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDs since the commencement of the filing process in FY2003-04, the company said.
At 11:06 am; the stock was up 6% at Rs 491 on BSE, as compared to 0.01% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.87 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU