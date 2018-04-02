Can Fin Homes falls 9% after Canara Bank calls off divestment plan

-
“Since the quote received is not tune with the valuation, Canara Bank has decided to call-off the divestment process of its entire stake in Can Fin Homes, which was under progress,” Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.
In December 2017, Canara Bank informed stock exchanges that it will offload 4% stake in Can Fin Homes (CFHL). After the transaction, the bank's holding in CFHL would have reduced to 26%.
In past 11 trading days, Can Fin Homes has underperformed the market by falling 20% as compared to 2% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 3.31 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 11:57 am.
Canara Bank was trading 1% lower at Rs 261 on the BSE.
