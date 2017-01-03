CMI up 20% in two days on preferential issue plan to promoters

-
-
“The board of directors of the company will meet on January 16, 2017 to consider issue of equity shares / warrants / convertible securities on preferential basis to promoters, promoter group and associates and to decide the relevant date for the purpose of preferential issue,” CMI said in a BSE filing.
In past two trading sessions, the stock rallied 20% from Rs 136 as compared to 0.17% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 424 on January 27, 2016 in intra-day trade, declined 72% and touched a 52-week low of Rs 118 on November 9, after the government announced demonization scheme.
CMI engaged in the business of manufacturing Jelly Filled Telecom Cables (JFTC) had reported 34% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4.56 crore during the first six months (April to December) of the current financial year 2016-17.
At 12:27 pm; the stock was up 11% at Rs 161 on the BSE against 0.3% rise in the benchmark index. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 157,304 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
