Farmers in a spot as FCI halts pulse purchases under MSP

Government-owned food grains procurement agency, Food Corporation of India (FCI), has suspended purchase of from farmers under the minimum support price (MSP) operations for the current season.



The claims that it had surpassed the pulse procurement target fixed by the in the beginning of the season and is now looking for ways to dispose its stock. Farmers, however, are feeling trapped as continue to slump, falling over 25 per cent below the minimum support price (MSP) in the open market. As against an of Rs 5,050 a quintal, is selling at Rs 4,000-4,200 in the open



FCI’s suspension of under is likely to force farmers to undergo distress sales of the commodity. Many farmers held their inventory after harvesting for the current season amid expectations of a recovery in prices following supply deficiency. Since, India meets around 23 per cent of its annual demand through imports, farmers’ strategy of holding stocks for better realisation makes sense.



“Effective April 22, we have stopped purchase of for the current season after surpassing the government’s target. Now, we are looking to slow our pulse procurement in the forthcoming season,” said a senior official.



According to the official, the had set a procurement target of two million tonnes of for the current season. As per the plan, distributed the stocks it procured for and season to the extent of 1.55 million tonnes and 0.45 million tonnes respectively. Informed sources said that the government agency surpassed the target for the current season, procuring over 1.1 million tonnes of alone, and over 0.45 million tonnes of other varieties.



The agency has now started auctioning As per the official, would give first preference to departments under the Ministry of Defence, such as paramilitary forces and other departments to dispose off the procured pulses, mainly



It has also initiated dialogues with some state governments for selling its stock of which, according to the official, would be the second priority. The third and last priority, however, would be market intervention i.e. selling in the open market which often takes place when the price firms up suddenly.



Meanwhile, farmers feel trapped in the price fall saga. After dal surpassed Rs 200 a kg in the retail last year, the local government of many states encouraged farmers to bring in additional area under to fetch extra incomes. dal is selling at Rs 60-65 a kg today.



“Farmers felt that the government would ensure at least Rs 5,050 a quintal for and that there would be an underwritten price for other as well. However, the government agencies are no longer procuring. This would force farmers to sell their stocks at lower prices,” said a senior Mumbai-based trader and importer.



Meanwhile, traders have started making the most of the situation. They have started offering Rs 3,000–3,200 a quintal to farmers. declined this year following forecast of a sharp increase in local output. The Ministry of Agriculture forecasts 4.23 million tonnes of output for the current season compared to 2.56 million tonnes for 2015-16. The overall pulse output in India is estimated to remain at 22.14 million tonnes for 2016-17, compared with 16.35 million tonnes last year. India imported around 5.5 million tonnes of in FY 2016-17.



