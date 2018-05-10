Future group shares in focus; Future Consumer surges 9%

Shares of Kishore Biyani-led companies have rallied by up to 9% after the world's biggest retail company Inc sealed a deal worth $16 billion for a majority of stake of 77% in India's e-commerce giant on Wednesday.

has surged 9% to Rs 61.95 on the on back of three-fold jump in trading volumes.

Future Market Networks (up 18% to Rs 148), Future Enterprises (17% at Rs 42.50), (6% to Rs 609), Future Lifestyle (5% at Rs 479) and Future Supply Chain Solutions (3% at Rs 698) were up in the range of 3% to 18% on the On comparison, the S&P Sensex was up 0.36% at 35,446 at 09:48 am.

In an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta of Business Standard, Kishore Biyani, chief executive officer of the said that the group are open to strategic alliances with online players.

The eco-system will include offline and online retail, payments systems, logistics, insurance, healthcare and entertainment. has all this and Sam Club and also an alliance with Google. So they are also following the same strategy. In India we have the entire eco-system which include brands, factories, supply chain, logistics etc, said Kishore Biyani. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT



is home to some of the leading consumer businesses in the country that connects with a diverse and passionate community of Indian buyers, sellers and businesses. Operating over more than 22 million square feet of retail space, the Group serves more than 500 million customers through 1,800+ stores across India. With a retail presence in every state, and through stores in more than 250 cities, the Group effortlessly qualifies as among the leading national retailers.

Future Group also owns and over a hundred brands in the food, FMCG, fashion and homeware segments that cater to almost every category and consumer segments in the country.