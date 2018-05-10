JUST IN
Federal Bank plunges 10% on weak Q4 results
Future group shares in focus; Future Consumer surges 9%

Future Market Networks, Future Enterprises, Future Retail and Future Lifestyle were up in the range of 5% to 18% on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group companies have rallied by up to 9% after the world's biggest retail company Walmart Inc sealed a deal worth $16 billion for a majority of stake of 77% in India's e-commerce giant Flipkart on Wednesday.

Future Consumer has surged 9% to Rs 61.95 on the BSE on back of three-fold jump in trading volumes.

Future Market Networks (up 18% to Rs 148), Future Enterprises (17% at Rs 42.50), Future Retail (6% to Rs 609), Future Lifestyle (5% at Rs 479) and Future Supply Chain Solutions (3% at Rs 698) were up in the range of 3% to 18% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.36% at 35,446 at 09:48 am.

In an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta of Business Standard, Kishore Biyani, chief executive officer of the Future group said that the group are open to strategic alliances with online players.

The eco-system will include offline and online retail, payments systems, logistics, insurance, healthcare and entertainment. Walmart has all this and Sam Club and also an alliance with Google. So they are also following the same strategy. In India we have the entire eco-system which include brands, factories, supply chain, logistics etc, said Kishore Biyani. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

Future Group is home to some of the leading consumer businesses in the country that connects with a diverse and passionate community of Indian buyers, sellers and businesses. Operating over more than 22 million square feet of retail space, the Group serves more than 500 million customers through 1,800+ stores across India. With a retail presence in every state, and through stores in more than 250 cities, the Group effortlessly qualifies as among the leading national retailers.

Future Group also owns and markets over a hundred brands in the food, FMCG, fashion and homeware segments that cater to almost every category and consumer segments in the country.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
FURURE MARKET 146.30 124.95 17.09
FUTURE ENTERP. 40.30 36.25 11.17
FUTURE CONSUMER 61.20 56.85 7.65
FUTURE RETAIL 609.50 574.55 6.08
FUTURE LIFESTYLE 479.00 455.95 5.06
FUTURE SUPPLY 692.90 675.15 2.63

First Published: Thu, May 10 2018. 09:50 IST

