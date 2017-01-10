Hikal soars as USFDA issues 'Zero' 483 observations for Bangalore facility

-
-
The pharmaceutical company said that its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and intermediates manufacturing facility located at Jigani, Bangalore was recently inspected by the United State Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) in compliance with their requirements.
“At the end of the successful inspection, we have been informed by the Investigator that ''zero'' 483 observations were issued. This was a routine inspection by the US FDA”, Hikal said in a regulatory filing.
At 02:57 pm; the stock was up 13% at Rs 246 on the NSE. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than 10-fold with a combined 1.11 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
