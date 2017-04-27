Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco's) initial public offering (IPO) will hit the on May 8. The centre will dilute 10.13 per cent (204 million shares) stake in the housing and urban infrastructure financer in the as a part of its 2017-18 programme. The for the has been set at Rs 56-Rs 60 per share. Retail investors and employees are being offered a discount of Rs 2 per share on the issue price.

At the top end of the price band, the centre will raise around Rs 1,200 crore. The issue will close on May 11 and bids will not be accepted on May 10, 2017, being a public holiday.

IDBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial and SBI Capital are the investment banks handling the

The last by a state-owned company was by All Prices in NBCC (India) in March 2012. The government is planning to raise Rs 72,500 crore through in fiscal 2018. Last week, the government divested 10 per cent stake in Nalco to raise Rs 1,200 crore.