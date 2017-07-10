IDFC and Shriram Group shares trade weak on proposed merger talks

Shriram City Union and Shriram Transport Finance were down 4%, while IDFC down 3% on BSE

Among the individual stocks, and were down4% each at Rs 2,386 and Rs 1,044, respectively. was down 3% at Rs 58, while Bank 2% at Rs 63, after hitting high of Rs 69 on BSE in intra-day trade. At 09:30 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.75% or 235 points at 31,596.



Under the tentative arrangement, will be the holding company of the merged entity; Shriram City Union Finance, the retail lending arm of Shriram Capital, will be merged with Bank; and will be a fully owned subsidiary of IDFC, which will also own 75 per cent of the life and general insurance arms of Shriram Capital.



The entire merger process looks quite complex and even the Bank management has said that they hope to complete the merger in 12 months, excluding the exclusive 90 days period, if all regulatory approvals come in.



“The deal seems a positive for Bank. Bank has been struggling to expand in the retail space ever since its transformation from an NBFC to a Bank and the merger will allow it to access the around 1000 branches of the Shriram group entities. This will also help meeting the priority sector lending for Bank,” Angel Broking said in a note.



SI Reporter