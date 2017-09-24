India is still a 'buy on dips' market: Macquarie Group's Sandeep Bhatia

North Korea’s indication of testing a hydrogen bomb rattled global financial markets last week at a time when the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) decided to unwind its balance sheet, starting October. SANDEEP BHATIA, managing director and head of equity India, commodities and global markets, Macquarie Group, tells Puneet Wadhwa that in a geopolitical event, India will be seen as a relatively safe haven within Asia. Edited excerpts: Your reading of the geopolitical situation and the outcome of the US Fed meeting? The broad risk to the rally is what’s happening ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?