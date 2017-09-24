India is still a 'buy on dips' market: Macquarie Group's Sandeep Bhatia

North Korea’s indication of testing a hydrogen bomb rattled global financial markets last week at a time when the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) decided to unwind its balance sheet, starting October. SANDEEP BHATIA, managing director and head of equity India, commodities and global markets, Macquarie Group, tells Puneet Wadhwa that in a geopolitical event, India will be seen as a relatively safe haven within Asia. Edited excerpts: Your reading of the geopolitical situation and the outcome of the US Fed meeting? The broad risk to the rally is what’s happening ...