Investors lose Rs 10 trillion in three trading days

Investors have lost a whopping amount of Rs 10 trillion in the stock market in past three trading sessions post Budget 2018-19, with over Rs 4.8 trillion being wiped out in Tuesday’s trade so far. Total investor wealth, measured in terms of cumulative market value of all listed stocks on BSE, fell by Rs 10 trillion in past three trading sessions to Rs 143 trillion at 11:07 AM; the exchange data shows. The market capitalization (market-cap) stood at Rs 153 trillion on February 1, 2018, when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget in parliament. The government proposed to levy 10% long term capital gains tax (LTCG) on sale of equity investments. The total market valuation of all listed firms on BSE had hit a record high level of Rs 156.57 trillion levels on January 23, 2018. Currently, the S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 33,737, down 6% or 2,170 points from 35,907 levels on Thursday. The index hit intra-day low of 33,483, its lowest level since December 18, 2017. The stock market today plunged to its lowest level in more than seven weeks after Wall Street suffered its biggest decline since 2011 as investors' faith in factors underpinning a bull run in markets began to crumble. Reliance Industries (Rs 418 billion) and HDFC twins – HDFC Bank (Rs 380 billion) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (Rs 322 billion) – accounted one-tenth of the total market-cap decline. The combined market-cap of these three companies has declined by Rs 1.12 trillion in past three trading sessions so far. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and State Bank of India (SBI) have seen market value erosion between Rs 150 billion to Rs 200 billion during the period. ENG
COMPANY LATEST ONE-WEEK BEFORE LOSS(%) VAKRANGEE 213.15 456.65 -53.3 RELIANCE NAV. 36.20 49.25 -26.5 FORTIS HEALTH. 110.00 146.95 -25.1 PHILLIPS CARBON 952.45 1269.50 -25.0 JAIN IRRIGATION 110.20 144.60 -23.8 PC JEWELLER 398.10 520.85 -23.6 SREI INFRA. FIN. 74.15 96.35 -23.0 HEG 2214.65 2860.45 -22.6 GRAPHITE INDIA 618.95 794.80 -22.1 REDINGTON INDIA 146.55 184.45 -20.6 UNITECH 6.95 8.71 -20.2 IFCI 23.00 28.75 -20.0 JUST DIAL 416.15 520.00 -20.0 SEQUENT SCIEN. 69.40 85.90 -19.2 RAIN INDUSTRIES 320.00 395.65 -19.1 REL. COMM. 24.35 30.10 -19.1 G S F C 117.85 145.20 -18.8 BEML LTD 1200.15 1478.55 -18.8 EDELWEISS. FIN. 236.25 289.70 -18.5 RAYMOND 882.05 1078.05 -18.2 Weekly losers from the S&P BSE500 index
