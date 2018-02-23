Jubilant Life Sciences falls 11% after block deals

has slipped 11% to Rs 883 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade on Friday after more than 7% of the total equity of pharmaceutical company changed hands on the NSE and BSE till noon deal.

The exchanges data showing that a multiple block deals executed on the counter in early trade. Till 11:47 am; a combined 12.07 million equity shares representing 7.59% of total equity of changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock was trading 9% lower at Rs 903 on the BSE, as compared to 0.72% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.