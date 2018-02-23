Jubilant Life Sciences falls 11% after block deals

Jubilant Life Sciences has slipped 11% to Rs 883 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade on Friday after more than 7% of the total equity of pharmaceutical company changed hands on the NSE and BSE till noon deal.
The exchanges data showing that a multiple block deals executed on the counter in early trade. Till 11:47 am; a combined 12.07 million equity shares representing 7.59% of total equity of Jubilant Life Sciences changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock was trading 9% lower at Rs 903 on the BSE, as compared to 0.72% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.The names of the buyers and sellers not ascertained immediately. As of December 31, 2017, the promoters were holding 54.02% stake in the company. Jubilant Life Sciences had a strong run-up by gaining 26% thus far in the current calendar year 2018, against 0.7% decline in the benchmark Sensex till Thursday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU