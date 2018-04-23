Lemon Tree Hotels hits new high since listing; stock soars 30% in 3 days

-
ALSO READFrom valuations to recos: All you need to know about Lemon Tree Hotel IPO Lemon Tree Hotels ends 28% higher on listing day at Rs 71 levels Hindustan Aeronautics, Lemon Tree cap weak quarter for IPO investors Lemon Tree Hotels shares soar over 30% on market debut 2018 welcomes branded hotels with double-digit tariff growth after 9-yr gap
-
The stock is trading at its highest level since listing on April 9, 2018. It zoomed 60% against its issue price of Rs 56 per share.
With these new signings, Lemon Tree Hotels, the largest hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector, it added.
The company currently owns and operates 48 hotels in 30 cities aggregating around 4900 rooms as on March 31, 2018. With the signing of this contract, Lemon Tree Hotels now has a development pipeline of 3282 rooms in 30 hotels across 24 new cities of India.
At 11:25 am; the stock trading 6% higher at Rs 88.50 on the BSE, against 0.27% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 10.74 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU