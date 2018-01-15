MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

-
ALSO READMarkets end at new closing highs, Nifty settles above 10,650; Infosys flat Sensex ends 176 pts higher, Nifty regains 10,500; PSU banks, metals rally Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 10,600 ahead of Q3 earnings season Nifty fails to hold above 9,900; BSE Midcap, Smallcap hit fresh highs Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 9,800; broader markets underperform
-
Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation hit a fresh high, growing 5.2% in December, mainly due to hardening housing, fuel and food prices, while inching towards RBI’s upper tolerance level of inflation at 6%.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU