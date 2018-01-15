MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Benchmark indices are likely to open higher following Asian shares, that hit historic highs on Monday after Wall Street extended its record-breaking run, while the US dollar retreat continued as investors priced in the risk of tighter policies elsewhere in the developed world.

Back home, Information technology giant Infosys on Friday said its net profit for the quarter ended December 2017 rose 38% sequentially to Rs 51.29 billion as against Rs 37.26 billion in previous quarter.