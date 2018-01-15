JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Benchmark indices are likely to open higher following Asian shares, that hit historic highs on Monday after Wall Street extended its record-breaking run, while the US dollar retreat continued as investors priced in the risk of tighter policies elsewhere in the developed world.

Back home, Information technology giant Infosys on Friday said its net profit for the quarter ended December 2017 rose 38% sequentially to Rs 51.29 billion as against Rs 37.26 billion in previous quarter.

On sequential terms, revenue rose 1.3% to Rs 177.94 billion as compared to Rs 175.67 billion in September quarter.

Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation hit a fresh high, growing 5.2% in December, mainly due to hardening housing, fuel and food prices, while inching towards RBI’s upper tolerance level of inflation at 6%.

8:28 AM Good Morning!

Welcome to Market's live blog.
