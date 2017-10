The benchmark indices are expected to open lower tracking mixed Asian cues after on Friday the S&P 500 on ended a six-day run of record highs after the first monthly decline in US non-farm jobs in seven years.

Investors will also react to latest developments announced in the GST Council's 22nd meeting held on Friday, while sentiment will remain cautious as July-September 2017 kicks off this week.

The combined net profit of Nifty50 companies is expected to grow by 7.4% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis during the second quarter (Q2) of FY18, against 1.8% decline during the June 2017 quarter and 8.5% growth during the corresponding period a year ago.