These 15 stocks from BSE Smallcap index surge over 25% in 5 trading days

Thus far in the month of October, the S&P BSE Smallcap index has outperformed the market by gaining 3.6% as compared to 2.5% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 1.7% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
HEG has frozen in upper circuit for the fifth day in a row, up 10% at Rs 1,250, also its record high on the BSE. The stock soared 34% in the past five trading sessions from Rs 935. The exchange today revised circuit filter of the stock to 10% from 5% earlier.
The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on November 2, 2017 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 (Q1FY18).
According to HEG, recent Industry consolidation in graphite electrode industry is to improve capacity utilization, going forward.
“Electrode sale prices expected to increase with the enhanced capacity utilization levels in the industry. Electrode market likely to stabilize at higher utilization levels during FY 18 vis a vis FY 17,” HEG said in investor presentation for Q1FY18.
TVS Electronics is locked in upper circuit for the third straight day, up 10% at Rs 413 on BSE. In past five trading days, it rallied 43% from Rs 289 on September 29, 2017.
The company said its board will meet on November 10, 2017 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for Q2FY18.
Since August 10, 2017, post April-June quarter (Q1FY18) results, the stock zoomed 139% from Rs 173 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2.4 crore in June, 2017 quarter. It had posted a net loss of Rs 2.07 crore in the same quarter last year.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals hit a new high of Rs 726, soared 19% on BSE in intra-day trade on Monday. The company is the largest independent producer of caustic soda in the country.
The stock extended its three days 11% gain, after CARE Ratings on October 4 said that, the outlook for the domestic chlor-alkali industry is likely to remain stable in the near-term, mainly on account of expectation of steady demand from its key end-use industries like textile, pulp and paper, aluminum, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.
As per Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the demand for caustic soda is expected to increase by around 3% in FY18 driven by likely increase in output of aluminum and paper industry. Profitability in the industry has improved 5MFY18 (April-August) and is expected to remain stable in with better sales realization on the back of healthy demand from the consuming industries.
|Price on BSE in Rs
|Company
|29/09/2017
|LTP
|% Chg
|Sanwaria Consum.
|7.39
|10.74
|45.3
|TVS Elec.
|289.40
|412.60
|42.6
|Ramky Infra
|97.95
|138.90
|41.8
|Bhansali Engg.
|81.40
|113.50
|39.4
|JBF Inds.
|151.40
|205.00
|35.4
|8K Miles
|376.90
|506.15
|34.3
|HEG
|935.15
|1250.20
|33.7
|Arshiya
|67.40
|89.00
|32.0
|G M Breweries
|433.65
|571.00
|31.7
|MIRC Electronics
|27.25
|35.30
|29.5
|Alkyl Amines
|432.55
|556.75
|28.7
|Graphite India
|371.05
|475.05
|28.0
|Guj Alkalies
|557.30
|711.00
|27.6
|Bombay Dyeing
|176.85
|225.50
|27.5
|G N F C
|303.35
|381.85
|25.9
|Everest Kanto
|32.85
|41.15
|25.3
|LTP : last traded price on BSE at 01:14 PM
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU