These 15 stocks from BSE Smallcap index surge over 25% in 5 trading days

TVS Electronics, HEG, Ramky Infrastructure, Graphite India, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Arshiya and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) are among 15 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index, which rallied more than 25% in first five trading days of the current month.Thus far in the month of October, the S&P has outperformed the market by gaining 3.6% as compared to 2.5% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 1.7% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.has frozen in upper circuit for the fifth day in a row, up 10% at Rs 1,250, also its record high on the BSE. The stock soared 34% in the past five trading sessions from Rs 935. The exchange today revised circuit filter of the stock to 10% from 5% earlier.The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on November 2, 2017 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 (Q1FY18).According to HEG, recent Industry consolidation in graphite electrode industry is to improve capacity utilization, going forward.“Electrode sale prices expected to increase with the enhanced capacity utilization levels in the industry. Electrode market likely to stabilize at higher utilization levels during FY 18 vis a vis FY 17,” said in investor presentation for Q1FY18.is locked in upper circuit for the third straight day, up 10% at Rs 413 on BSE. In past five trading days, it rallied 43% from Rs 289 on September 29, 2017.