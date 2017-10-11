MARKETS LIVE: All you need to know before trading begins on Dalal Street
Catch all live market action here
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at October 11, 2017 08:04 IST
The benchmark indices are expected to open higher tracking positive trend seen in Asian makets after Wall Street’s rally to all-time highs.
Back home, sentiment will remain cautious as the corporate results for the September quarter
kick off this week. Software bellwether Tata Consultancy Services reports on Thursday and index heavyweight Reliance Industries on Friday.
Meanwhile, global broking firm CLSA believes the Indian market is unlikely to make big strides in the near term due to the huge line-up of equity capital raising and selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).
“With the expected weak trend in FII flows and continued high equity supply, Indian markets
will likely end 2017 on a flattish/subdued note,” said CLSA in note dated October 9.
8:03 AM
Asian markets
Asian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s rally to all-time highs, while the euro hovered near a 10-day peak after Catalonia’s leader talked down immediate plans to secede from Spain, easing near-term concerns about euro zone instability.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged 0.24% higher to test a recent decade peak of 545.56. Australian stocks jumped 0.6% to one-month highs and New Zealand's index climbed to a record. South Korea's KOSPI added 0.3% to a 2-1/2 month peak.
8:03 AM
Wall Street up date
Wall Street hit fresh record intraday highs on Tuesday, helped by a jump in Wal-Mart and energy stocks, but the gains were limited by declines in Amazon and technology stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31% to 22,830.68 points, a record-high close. It is up 15.5% in 2017. The S&P 500 gained 0.23% to 2,550.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11% to 6,587.25.
8:02 AM
Singapore Nifty
At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,074, up 31 points or 0.31%.
7:59 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.
First Published: Wed, October 11 2017. 07:53 IST
