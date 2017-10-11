MARKETS LIVE: All you need to know before trading begins on Dalal Street

The benchmark indices are expected to open higher tracking positive trend seen in Asian makets after Wall Street’s rally to all-time highs.

Back home, sentiment will remain cautious as the corporate results for the kick off this week. Software bellwether Tata Consultancy Services reports on Thursday and index heavyweight Reliance Industries on Friday.

Meanwhile, global broking firm CLSA believes the Indian market is unlikely to make big strides in the near term due to the huge line-up of equity capital raising and selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

“With the expected weak trend in FII flows and continued high equity supply, Indian will likely end 2017 on a flattish/subdued note,” said CLSA in note dated October 9.