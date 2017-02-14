MMTC gains over 7% as net profit triples in Q3

of gained as much as 7.3% during early morning trade after the company’s tripled to Rs 74 crore from Rs 19.89 crore a year ago on



The company's net income from operations stood at Rs 4,949.74 crore as against Rs 3,635.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



According to a regulatory filing, earned higher revenue from segments like fertiliser, precious metals, metals, minerals and coal and hydrocarbon. However, it earned lower revenue from the agro product business.



MMTC's total expenses also shot up to Rs 4,933.62 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 3,622.49 crore in the year-ago period.



SI Reporter