Most-owned stocks by equity mutual funds see little change in 2017

India's equity played safe in 2017 when it comes to their top holdings. A year which saw several scheme categories deliver market-beating 30 per cent-plus returns, juggled their portfolios but the list of most-owned companies largely remained the same.

At the start of the year, there were only five where the (MF) exposure was over Rs 10,000 crore. However, as the year comes to an end, this number stands doubled to 10. This essentially means that amid robust flows in equity schemes, tried to remain with the trusted businesses in the large-cap category and have kept on pumping fresh incoming funds in selective counters.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which call 'core part of the portfolio' remained the top five most owned Though, slipped two notches to fifth slot with replacing it. And L&T moved one notch up to fourth most owned stock.

"There are very less or no choices available in our core part of the portfolio, which includes two private lenders - and At best we can juggle their holdings but can't do away with any. Infosys, despite facing tremendous sector difficulties, lets us have no other alternative. We continue to stick to the IT major," said chief investment officer (CIO) of a large fund house.

However, down the order, there is significant churning. For instance, among like Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharmaceuticals which were among the top 15 most-owned at the beginning of the year were replaced by GAIL India, NTPC and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki - the sixth most-owned stock at the start of the year - slipped three notches down to ninth position. Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), on the back of government's push to affordable housing, jumped from 13th slot to sixth position. ITC and Reliance Industries continued to retain their previous slots.

In all, the total pumped in top 15 stood at Rs 2.12 lakh crore in November capturing nearly a fourth of total Last year, the assets cornered by top 15 stood at Rs 1.32 lakh crore.