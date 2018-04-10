Nifty PSU Bank index up for fourth straight day

Shares of public sector banks continued trade higher with the index gaining for the fourth trading sessions after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its first bi-monthly monetary policy for the financial year 2018-19 (FY19) on April 4, 2018.

At 02:57 pm; index was up 1% at 3,074, rallied 7.8% in past four trading days as compared to 2.8% rise in the Nifty 50 index.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda were up in the range of 5% to 11% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in past one week.

Today, State Bank of India (SBI) has moved higher by 1.5% to Rs 265 in noon deal trade after a huge block deal executed on the counter. Around 1.85 million shares have changed hands state owned bank counter at 02:39 pm, the data shows. So far, total 4.16 million shares have changed hands against an average 1.78 million shares were traded in past two weeks on the

The said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained its neutral monetary policy stance with a focus on maintaining medium-term inflation at 4%.