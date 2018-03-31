NMDC under pressure to cut iron ore prices for April

Government-owned miner might cut prices by Rs 500-700 a tonne for the month of April, to align prices of the steelmaking raw material in India and abroad.

For March, had cut these prices by a mere Rs 100 a tonne across both lumps and fines, to Rs 3,000 a tonne and Rs 2,660 a tonne, respectively. It had raised prices substantially after a order to shut mines in with annual capacity of 25 million tonnes. This resulted in a supply shortage.

Since then, a majority of these mines have recommenced operations, easing the supply. in that had raised prices in January have started cutting these.

“In March alone, private miners cut by Rs 800-1,000 a tonne, following increase in its supply across the country. So, might cut for April by at least Rs 500-700 a tonne,” said Vijay Jhawar, president, Chhattisgarh Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association.

According to trade sources, the difference in ore prices between and is currently Rs 850 a tonne.

Prices in March also declined substantially in global The benchmark 62 Fe fine (62 per cent iron content) slumped 18 per cent to $62.25 a tonne, on sudden increase in supply.

“The pricing policy of continues to be a matter of concern for Indian steel, including sponge iron manufacturers which are dependent on this government-owned company for iron ore,” said a senior industry official.

The existing ore price also faces pressure from steel pellets, traded currently at Rs 5,000 a tonne in the Durgapur and Jamshedpur area. Prices of pellets fell around Rs 1,000 a tonne in March.

“Hence, a cut in prices would help sell to steel makers. Otherwise, would intensify import,” said Jhawar.

Also, the steel ministry had asked to raise output to 67 million tonnes annually by 2021-22. According to industry sources, has started increasing its production.

“So, needs to cut prices. This will also keep pressure on to cut prices or at least hold on to price increases,” said a senior official at one of the large steel company. had, with a rise in demand for their products, been raising their prices, citing a rise in cost of production, among other reasons.