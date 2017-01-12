Oil India trades 1:3 ex-bonus; stock down over 5%

The state-owned oil exploration & production company has fixed January 13, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 3 existing fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each.
In the past two-months, the stock outperformed the market and rallied 19% as compared to 1% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Wednesday.
At 09:43 am; the stock was down 5% at Rs 343 against 0.46% rise in the benchmark index. A combined 595,892 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU