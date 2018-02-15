PNB extends fall post Rs 114-bn fraud detection; Gitanjali hits 52-week low

(PNB) was trading 6% lower in late noon deals at Rs 138, extending its previous day’s 10% decline on BSE, after the state-owned bank said on Wednesday it had been defrauded of about Rs 114 billion by jeweller Nirav Modi, his maternal uncle Mehul Chinubhai Choksi, and other relatives through a clutch of companies their own. The stock of state-owned lender fell 9% to Rs 133 in early morning trade today. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined around 75 million shares changed hands on and NSE till 12:45 PM. In a letter to the chiefs of several banks, a general manager of said the letters of undertakings (LoUs) were opened in favour of branches of Indian banks for import of pearls for a period of one year, for which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines stipulate a total time period of 90 days from the date of shipment, the Business Standard reported. Three jewellers and its subsidiaries Gili and Nakshatra are also under the scanner of investigation agencies, added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT. The stock of plunged 19% to Rs 47.50, also its 52-week low on in intra-day trade today, after falling 7% yesterday. Currently, the stock was quoting 17% lower at Rs 48.75 on back of an over six-fold surge in trading volumes.

A combined 24.58 million shares changed hands on both the exchanges. “The Bank has detected some fraudulent and unauthorised transactions (messages) in one of its branch in Mumbai for the benefit of a few select account holders with their apparent connivance. Based on these transactions other banks appear to have advanced money to these customers abroad,” said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.