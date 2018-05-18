RCom up 108% from Wednesday's low on buzz of settlement talks with Ericsson

Shares of (RCom) have rallied 25% to Rs 20.65 per share on the in early morning trade, surging 108% from its Wednesday’s intra-day low of Rs 9.95 after a media report suggested that the Anil Ambani-led telecom services company and inform National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai that they are in settlement talks.

“The Company is on the captioned subject and wish to inform you that the Company cannot comment on changes in volume and price in the stock Appropriate disclosures will be made in accordance with applicable regulations, as and when any disclosable event occurs,” said on clarification with reference to appeared on ET NOW dated May 17, 2018 quoting " RCom, inform that they are in settlement talks- Rcom, request to keep insolvency order in abeyance"



“ and two of its subsidiaries Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel, await the detailed orders of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, allowing the Ericsson application for admitting the companies to debt resolution under IBC,” the company had said on clarification on appeared quoting ‘ admits Ericsson's bankruptcy plea against RCom, subsidiaries.

The Companies will decide the next course of action after studying the orders, it added.

Meanwhile in filing said the meeting of the board of directors scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 19th May 2018 is now rescheduled to Wednesday, 30th May 2018 inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

At 09:24 am; was trading 20% higher at Rs 19.90, extending its Thursday’s 57% surged on the A combine 114.57 million shares have already changed hands on the counter in first 9 minutes of trade on the BSE and