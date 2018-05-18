RCom up 108% from Wednesday's low on buzz of settlement talks with Ericsson

-
“The Company is on the captioned subject and wish to inform you that the Company cannot comment on changes in volume and price in the stock markets. Appropriate disclosures will be made in accordance with applicable regulations, as and when any disclosable event occurs,” RCom said on clarification with reference to news appeared on ET NOW dated May 17, 2018 quoting " RCom, Ericsson inform NCLT that they are in settlement talks- Rcom, Ericsson request NCLT to keep insolvency order in abeyance"
“Reliance Communications and two of its subsidiaries Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel, await the detailed orders of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, allowing the Ericsson application for admitting the companies to debt resolution under IBC,” the company had said on clarification on news appeared quoting ‘NCLT admits Ericsson's bankruptcy plea against RCom, subsidiaries.
The Companies will decide the next course of action after studying the orders, it added.
Meanwhile RCom in BSE filing said the meeting of the board of directors scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 19th May 2018 is now rescheduled to Wednesday, 30th May 2018 inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.
At 09:24 am; RCom was trading 20% higher at Rs 19.90, extending its Thursday’s 57% surged on the BSE. A combine 114.57 million shares have already changed hands on the counter in first 9 minutes of trade on the BSE and NSE.
