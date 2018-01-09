Realty stocks' rally is riding on hope; brokerages to be bullish on sector

The BSE’s real estate index has been consistently outperforming the S&P BSE Sensex. In the past month, the Sensex grew 3.6 per cent, the realty index was up 11.9 per cent. And this is not a one-month phenomenon.

The BSE realty index rose 99.3 per cent in the past year while the Sensex delivered returns of 28.9 per cent. Many brokerages continue to be bullish on the sector. In a recent report, ICICI Securities says that lower interest rates on home loans, correction in property prices over the last two years, and the government’s push on housing will lead to organised ...