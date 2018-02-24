Sebi asks HDFC Bank to probe WhatsApp earnings leak

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday directed Bank to probe the alleged leak of its June 2017 quarterly earnings on The order comes two months after the market regulator passed a similar advisory for Axis Bank. Both cases involved the leak of price-sensitive information over social media groups. Bank has been directed to conduct an internal enquiry into the leak and submit its findings within three months. In the five-page order, also asked the retail lender to identify employees who were responsible for the leak. It asked Bank to “strengthen its processes, systems, controls” to ensure that such leaks were not repeated. In its preliminary examination, said, “The messages circulated on closely matched the quarterly financial results of Bank for June 2017, which were subsequently published.” The leaked figures mentioned in the order are of the bank’s gross non-performing assets, profit after tax and net interest income. The order also mentions Bank’s response where it had told that the management had shared unpublished price-sensitive information with only relevant parties such as “concerned employees” and statutory auditors on a strictly “need-to-know basis”. Bank added that all such information was shared through the bank’s password-protected internal e-mail system on a secured file-sharing platform. The bank also provided the chronology of events it followed in preparing and finalising the results.

said, “Prima facie, it appears that the financial results of Bank for quarter ended June 2017 were finalised on or before July 19, 2017, which was before the circulation of the message on July 21, 2017.” The actual results were announced on July 24, 2017, at 12:12 pm. asked the bank to furnish information regarding the process and controls it follows for handling price-sensitive information.

However, said the source of the leakage under the Prohibition of Rules cannot be ascertained. “However, it can prima facie be inferred on the basis of the facts and circumstances that the unpublished price-sensitive information relating to financials of Bank was leaked,” the regulator said. Such leakage could be attributable to the inadequacy of process, control or systems that the lender as a listed company had put in place, it added.

A Bank spokesperson said, “We have not been able to read the order, but needless to say we will comply. We are a conscientious, law-abiding company with the highest standards of corporate governance.”