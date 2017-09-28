Sebi may tighten MFs' risk monitoring practices

Increasing fears of debt default in Corporate India may prompt the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to nudge the trustees and sponsors of asset management companies (AMCs) to play a more active role in managing risks. The regulator is deliberating on making it mandatory for fund houses to form internal risk assessment committees comprising key AMC personnel and external consultants, according to two people familiar with the matter. The functioning of the committee will be monitored by the trustees. The need for better risk monitoring was discussed in a recent ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?