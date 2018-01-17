Sensex tops 35,000-mark: Here's what market players are saying

BSE breached the 35,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, as banks rallied after the government decided to cut its additional market borrowing requirement by 60% for the current fiscal year. The BSE was up 0.89% at 35,081.82, while the broader NSE ended 0.82% higher at 10,788.55. Both indexes posted record closing highs. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services After an anguished start market turned pace to new highs as improvement in sentiment due to government’s reassessment to cut down additional borrowings for the current fiscal raised its fiscal prudence. Additionally, outperformance of PSU banks on account of underlying growth story and value buying in pharma & IT gave traction to the market." Rakesh Tarway, Head of Research, Reliance Securities The scaled another milestone to cross 35,000 level with strong buying in banking stock, especially PSU banks. The cut in additional borrowing has eased some pressure on bond yields and fiscal deficit. We believe will continue to deliver new highs with more focus on sectors like defence, infrastructure, railways and core manufacturing sectors ahead of the budget scheduled on February 1. Increase in farm income to boost rural spending and affordable housing push sectors like banks, cement and realty sector to remain in focus. Karthikraj Lakshmanan, Senior Fund Manager – Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund that the government would reduce additional borrowing to soften fiscal deficit, and expectations of changes in the structure of goods and services tax also buoyed the market mood. The government is expected to simplify the tax filing process and may also reduce tax on about 70 goods and services.

Indian indices bucked the overall global trend, which was muted following the release of weak macroeconomic data and drop in crude oil prices.